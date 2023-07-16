How Viola Davis Keeps In Touch With Her High School Bullies

When it comes to bullies, the sweetest revenge is letting them see you succeed and essentially letting them regret their actions on their own. Viola Davis did just that and revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live that she still keeps tabs on her high school haters through the power of social media.

The EGOT winner told Kimmel that her childhood bullies made a 180-degree turn from their erroneous ways and that she hears from them online (via Entertainment Weekly). "There's some of them on Facebook, and I look at them," Davis explained. "They're taller now, though ... they all want to be my friend."

However, just like so many of us who faced constant bullying in school, she admitted to checking to see if her assailants had ended up as miserable nobodies, per Hello Giggles. "You know, I become their [Facebook] friends, and then I stalk their pages to see if they've become just complete failures in life." She should add a Sherlock Holmes role to her repertoire.

The actor assured him that she was no helpless, defenseless girl either. When she was a student dealing with her bullies, she didn't take the harassment with her head buried in the sand like a scared ostrich, but instead fought back. "I was a punch, run, and chuck your finger kind of gal," she said proudly. It must've taken some years but there's no doubt that those bullies have put some respect on her name.