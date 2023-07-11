One Life To Live's John Loprieno & Erika Slezak Pay Emotional Tribute To Andrea Evans

With roles in "One Life to Live," "The Bold and the Beautiful," and "Passions," Andrea Evans was a veteran soap opera star who died at 66 on July 9. Evans, best known as Tina Lord from "One Life to Live," had been battling breast cancer. She was diagnosed with the disease after a breast cancer screening in 2002. Evans left behind her husband, Stephen Rodriguez, and their 19-year-old daughter, Kylie Rodriguez.

Following the news of her death, two of Evans' "One Life to Live" costars, John Loprieno and Erika Slezak, honored her memory. Loprieno portrayed Evan's husband, Cord Roberts. Speaking to People, Loprieno said, "Working with Andrea Evans was one of the highlights of my acting career." He added, "From the day that she first welcomed me to the set of One Life to Live, through the final reunion episodes that we shot when the show was ending, Andrea continued to be a generous, blissfully comedic, and insightful scene partner."

Sleezak, who played Evans' half-sister, Victoria Lord, on the hit series, posted a statement on her website that read, "I am absolutely shocked and devastated by this news and I send love and deepest sympathies to Steve and Kylie- they were her whole life." In their separate tributes, Loprieno and Slezak recalled the time they spent with Evans.