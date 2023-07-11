Kristoffer Polaha Didn't Think Anyone Would Watch His Hallmark Movie With Meghan Markle

Kristoffer Polaha has starred in quite a few notable movies. Do "Jurassic World Dominion" and "Wonder Woman 1984" ring a bell? Not only does he dominate the big screen but also our living room TVs as a Hallmark star. He was the leading man in "A Winning Team" and "We Wish You a Married Christmas." He also had the chance to act alongside the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle.

Before marrying into royalty, Markle starred in two Hallmark movies. In "Dater's Handbook," she played Cassandra Barber, a bachelorette with a history of trying to make things work with the wrong guys. After using Dr. Susie's daters self-help book to fix her romance issues, Barber finds herself stuck between two potential matches — practical George and playful Robert.

Polaha brought Robert to life. Despite the captivating love triangle plot, he didn't think "Dater's Handbook" would rake in a huge audience. But thanks to the leading lady's popularity, the rom-com was on many people's must-watch list.