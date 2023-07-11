Hallmark's Lacey Chabert Finally Made 'Fetch' Happen

While on the topic of things that are "so fetch," Jimmy Fallon asked Lacey Chabert if she'd be interested in a "Mean Girls" reboot. Chabert enthusiastically said, "Oh, absolutely." She added, "I think it would be so much fun to see where these women are now and if their kids are the new mean girls ... I would love to know what they're doing." There's no question that plenty of fans would like to know what these characters are doing now, too. In the two decades that passed since "Mean Girls" premiered in 2004, it has maintained a major pop culture presence and devoted fan base, with fans even dubbing October 3rd "National Mean Girls Day."

Since the movie's 22nd anniversary is coming up in 2024, this could be the perfect time for that "Mean Girls" reboot. On October 3rd, perhaps? And, while fans and Chabert alike may be wondering what the plastics are up to in 2023, there's no wondering what the cast of "Mean Girls" looks like today, since Chabert is far from the only cast member to have a successful career following the film. So, while we're not-so-patiently awaiting a possible "Mean Girls" reboot, we can follow the cast in their other projects. Hallmark fans, in particular, can watch Lacey Chabert and Jonathan Bennett, who played "Mean Girls" heartthrob, Aaron Samuels, on the beloved network. A movie adaptation of "Mean Girls: The Musical" is also in the works, and may premiere in 2024.