Joanna Gaines Once Told Oprah Her Relationship With Religion Was 'Like No One Else's'

HGTV star Joanna Gaines is very intentional when it comes to her spirituality. She professes the Christian faith but is cautious when it comes to religiosity. Rather than believing in only one way of connecting with God, she believes that there are many ways.

"With the idea of religion, I shy away from that, my relationship with God, it's like no one else's," Gaines said on an episode of Oprah Winfrey's "Super Soul Sunday," according to The Christian Post. "God is so creative that I can't impose what my beliefs are. ... He shows up in beautiful, unique ways for all of us."

She went on to explain that her understanding and experiences of God were relational. She described how she communicated with God and heard God's voice. Winfrey asked if she heard it via prayer, feelings, or simply a voice she heard in her head. Gaines said all three were ways she encountered the Divine along with what she described as a deep "sense of peace." Additionally, she shared that God showed up for her in literal matters, mostly as a voice helping direct her. It's been this way since she was a little girl.