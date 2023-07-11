A Look Back At Taylor Swift And Taylor Lautner's Relationship
Taylor Swift is one of the biggest names in the music business, and she just keeps getting bigger. The singer has become known for her catchy dance tunes as well as her ballads, many of which are written about Swift's past relationships with some very famous men. Over the years, the "Shake It Off" singer has dated the likes of Joe Jonas, John Mayer, Jake Gyllenhaal, Conor Kennedy, Harry Styles, Calvin Harris, Tom Hiddleston, and Joe Alwyn. She also had a famous relationship with "Twilight" star Taylor Lautner at a time when the two young stars were on top of the professional games.
For his part, Lautner has also had some high-profile romances with women like dancer Sara Hicks, Selena Gomez, Lily Collins, Billie Lourd, and more. However, his relationship with Swift seems to be the one that fans remember the most. Was it because both stars share a first name, or could it be that they were both just so popular in the teen and young adult scene at the time? Whatever it was, the relationship between Swift and Lautner was one that fans still talk about to this day, and the pair still knows how to make headlines together.
Taylor Swift met Taylor Lautner on the set of Valentine's Day
Taylor Swift and Taylor Lautner first met in 2009 when they were both cast in the movie "Valentine's Day," which featured a huge ensemble cast including Julia Roberts, Anne Hathaway, Jamie Foxx, Jennifer Garner, Jessica Alba, and so many other stars. In the film, Swift played the role of a high school student named Felicia who was madly in love with her boyfriend Willy, played by Lautner. Swift and Lautner portrayed a comical version of two young people in love for the first time. The movie takes place on Valentine's Day, and unsurprisingly had some major romantic vibes, especially after it was revealed that the two stars were an item in real life.
That same year, Swift hosted "Saturday Night Live" and joked about the dating rumors between her and Lautner, per Us Weekly. She even spoofed "Twilight" in one of her skits. Throughout the end of 2009, the two mega stars were spotted out in public on several occasions. They were photographed taking in a hockey game together, and he made an appearance at Swift's Chicago concert while she was on her "Fearless" tour. Lautner was even there to comfort Swift during a shocking moment in her career.
Taylor Lautner was there during Taylor Swift and Kanye West's infamous VMA moment
Just a few months after their first meeting, Taylor Lautner presented Taylor Swift with an MTV Video Music Award. When Taylor won the award, rapper Kanye West shocked the crowd and fans by jumping on the stage, grabbing the microphone from Swift's hand, and interrupting her speech to reveal that Beyoncé should have won the award instead. "Yeah [we had just gone public with our relationship] and I presented the award to her, so I gave her the award [and] I took five steps back and was standing five feet behind her," Lautner recalled. "In the middle of giving her thank-you speech, Kanye jumps up onto the stage," Lautner recalled during a 2023 episode of his wife's podcast "The Squeeze."
Lautner went on to explain that he didn't understand what was happening in the moment. Instead, he thought that the entire situation was a skit that West and Swift had rehearsed. However, he soon realized that wasn't the case after seeing Swift's face. "He jumped off, she finished [and] the second she turned back around and I saw her face for the first time, I was like, 'Oh. No, that wasn't good,'" Lautner added.
Swift and Lautner continued to date for the rest of 2009, but the end of the year brought heartbreak for the couple.
Taylor Swift wrote the song 'Back to December' about Taylor Lautner
During Taylor Swift and Taylor Lautner's brief relationship, the couple became known as "Taylor Squared." According to Page Six, Lautner was feeling the relationship a bit more than Swift at the time, and although they dated for the second half of 2009, the year ended with the pair parting ways in December. After their break up, Swift wrote a song about their time together, seemingly revealing that she regretted the split, or at least the way that it all went down. In the song "Back to December," the singer references the end of her romance with Lautner with lyrics such as "You gave me roses, and I left them there to die / So this is me swallowing my pride, standing in front of you saying I'm sorry for that night / and I go back to December all the time."
Later Lautner was asked about the song during a Facebook Live interview with his "Scream Queens" co-stars Lea Michele and John Stamos (via CNN). Lautner didn't try to hide the fact that she wrote the tune about him, revealing the name of the song. "That's what she does. She writes songs," Lautner added to the conversation while laughing about the situation.
Taylor Lautner and Taylor Swift have remained friends
Despite their ill-fated romance, Taylor Swift and Taylor Lautner have remained friends in the years following their split. In 2010, after the "Speak Now" album was released and "Back to December" became a hit, Swift revealed to Glamour that she thought of Lautner as one of her best friends, saying "He's wonderful, and we'll always be close. I'm so thankful for that." Over a decade later, Swift and Lautner's friendship is still going strong. In 2023, the singer asked her ex-boyfriend to appear in the music video for her song "I Can See You" alongside actor Joey King. He even made a special trip to the Eras Tour in Kansas City to help debut the video (via People Magazine).
While on stage at the concert, Lautner gushed over Swift. "I respect you so much. Not just for the singer you are, the songwriter, the performer — but truly for the human you are. You are gracious, humble, kind and I'm honored to know you," he told his former girlfriend in front of the huge crowd.
Of course, Swift and Lautner have moved on from their romantic relationship and Lautner is now married. However, his wife also has a great love for Swift.
Taylor Lautner is married to another Taylor now
After dating some very famous women, Taylor Lautner is officially off the market. The "Twilight" star tied the knot with his wife Taylor Dome in November 2022, making her legal name Taylor Lautner as well. While Dome usually goes by Tay, it isn't lost on her that she, her husband, and his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift all share the same first name. In July 2023, Dome took to Instagram to post a photo of the three Taylors together, and also share her love for Swift.
"@taylorswift you are not only one of the most talented people to ever walk this earth (truly don't think there is anything you can't do) but you are also one of THE kindest people. You welcomed my husband and I into your camp with open arms and the warmest heart. The way you are so down to earth and authentically yourself after all these years of being in the spotlight is inspiring. Your passion for your work and genuine love for your fans is something so incredible. I am honored to call you a friend," she captioned the post.
Fans have loved seeing Swift and Lautner interact again and proving that there can be friendship after heartbreak.