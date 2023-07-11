A Look Back At Taylor Swift And Taylor Lautner's Relationship

Taylor Swift is one of the biggest names in the music business, and she just keeps getting bigger. The singer has become known for her catchy dance tunes as well as her ballads, many of which are written about Swift's past relationships with some very famous men. Over the years, the "Shake It Off" singer has dated the likes of Joe Jonas, John Mayer, Jake Gyllenhaal, Conor Kennedy, Harry Styles, Calvin Harris, Tom Hiddleston, and Joe Alwyn. She also had a famous relationship with "Twilight" star Taylor Lautner at a time when the two young stars were on top of the professional games.

For his part, Lautner has also had some high-profile romances with women like dancer Sara Hicks, Selena Gomez, Lily Collins, Billie Lourd, and more. However, his relationship with Swift seems to be the one that fans remember the most. Was it because both stars share a first name, or could it be that they were both just so popular in the teen and young adult scene at the time? Whatever it was, the relationship between Swift and Lautner was one that fans still talk about to this day, and the pair still knows how to make headlines together.