RFK Jr. Was 'Proud' To Receive Praise From Donald Trump

With the 2024 presidential election coming closer, some candidates are surprisingly reaching across party lines. Nephew to President John F. Kennedy and a member of a vast, Democratic political dynasty, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is forgoing the reigning political polarization of these days to chummy up to one of the Republican party's most controversial figures.

After former President Donald Trump complimented the Democratic presidential candidate, RFK Jr. responded graciously to the Republican party leader's compliments. While the status quo of the Democratic party is to not side with Trump, RFK Jr. seems to be foregoing this social rule. Yet, this isn't the first time the Democratic candidate has crossed party lines to lean more conservative in beliefs.

A staunch anti-vaxxer, Kennedy's own family penned a letter in Politico Magazine to chastise his views during the measles outbreak in 2019. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, Joseph P. Kennedy II, and Maeve Kennedy McKean wrote about their family's longtime support of vaccinations. "Bobby is an outlier in the Kennedy family," they wrote. Now, his support for Trump may further alienate him from the party and create more complicated family dynamics for Robert Kennedy Jr.