Best Skincare Ingredients To Use With Niacinamide For Dry Skin

We're all a little obsessed with finding that one ingredient that'll take the beauty industry by storm, so it's no surprise just how much niacinamide has blown up. Exploding Topics verifies that it has become one of the most sought-after skincare ingredients on the internet, with its use in the beauty industry increasing by more than 220% since 2021. Thanks to social media, everyone is discovering the remarkable dermal benefits of this form of vitamin B3.

Niacinamide's popularity isn't by chance. It's a multi-beneficial product known for improving skin texture and tone while reducing sebum production, which helps to alleviate acne. It also fades dark spots and hyperpigmentation, all while soothing and reducing skin inflammation. Niacinamide is even more appealing because many individuals experience noticeable results after only several weeks of regular use.

If you're looking for a gentle ingredient that works well with other products and is rarely associated with allergies, this is it. However, when it comes to dry skin, there's an opportunity to enhance the benefits of niacinamide by combining it with complementary ingredients. To fully enjoy the benefits of niacinamide for dry skin, pair it with products that offset the cons and provide additional benefits.