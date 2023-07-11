Here's What Happened To Intelli-Stopper After Shark Tank

Who doesn't love to enjoy a nice glass of wine at the end of the day? Surely, our beloved Sharks do. Fans may remember the dashing father-son duo who passed out free bottles of vino to investors Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, and Robert Herjavec. Forever known as the entrepreneurs who got five billionaires a bit tipsy, Chase and Bob Hoyt appeared in season five of Shark Tank in 2014. Hailing from Tuscon, Arizona, they pitched their "Intelli-Stopper" technology as part of the wine preservation system, "Wine Doctor."

The Intelli-Stopper is a high-tech cork replacement that is part of the Wine Doctor system, which is meant to "redefine and revolutionize food preservation." In addition to the dangers of drinking expired wine, once opened, the quality decreases in as little as one to five days due to air exposure. The Intelli-Stopper's defining feature is its red indicator, which clearly signals whether a bottle of wine is being preserved properly or needs more air pushed out.

As part of their pitch, the Hoyts shared how their technology came to be in 2008. After realizing a bottle of wine they had just opened the night before had already gone bad, the two set to work on figuring out how consumers could better preserve their vino. By 2011 they had perfected the Intelli-Stopper technology, acquired a patent, and launched Wine Doctor.