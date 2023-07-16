Whoopi Goldberg Helped Meagan Good Through Her 'Painful' Divorce

Meagan Good and Whoopi Goldberg met over 30 years ago and have developed a friendship since. Goldberg saw Good struggling after the divorce and offered her support, reminding her that there was so much that life had in store for her. "I've learned a lot about myself. I've rediscovered myself in a lot of ways. Also I gotta say again, Whoopi was very instrumental in that," Good said on an episode of "The View" (via People). "We had some really good conversations I needed to have that were illuminating for me and eye-opening for me."

Navigating her changing world after the divorce was challenging, but through it all, Good remained optimistic. She relied heavily on her faith in God to bring her hope in addition to the support of her friends and family. This faith enabled her to move forward, even when things seemed to be falling apart. "Not everything makes sense to me right now but ... I'm excited to see what this next act of life is going to be and what God has in store and that's all I can really do," Good said in a Twitter Spaces chat (via Complex). "But even in doing that, I do have gratitude and so much joy in my heart for these past 11 years that DeVon and I have been together."