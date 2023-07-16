Why Hallmark Star Alicia Witt's Masked Singer Gig Came At Just The Right Time In Her Life

"The Masked Singer" has been a source of entertainment for millions of fans since it started in 2019. Famous celebrities, such as Wayne Brady, Amber Riley, LeAnn Rimes, and even David Archuleta were all given an opportunity to impress the audience through singing with costumes on. But for one celebrity, donning the costume of the character Dandelion on the show was more meaningful compared to other performances.

In 2023, Season 9 of the show featured Dandelion, who was revealed to be actor Alicia Witt. The invitation to perform paved the way for Witt to connect with her fans. "It makes me so emotional just thinking about the feeling of connecting with that audience without being able to see them and without them being able to see me," Witt shared with People.

Becoming Dandelion was a perfect timing for Witt. In November 2021, the actor was diagnosed with HER2-positive breast cancer and she underwent chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and mastectomy. She started her treatment in December 2021 and finished in April 2022. As fate would have it, the show's invitation arrived right after Witt's breast reconstruction surgery. "To have received that email as I was waking up out of it (surgery) ... I was in such a haze I wasn't even quite sure till the next morning. I think I was eating my breakfast and I was like, "Did I dream that? Or did I actually have an email from The Masked Singer?" Witt told Entertainment Weekly.