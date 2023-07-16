Jennifer Aniston's Complicated Feelings About Rachel From Friends

Jennifer Aniston has famously starred in projects such as "The Object of My Affection," "Picture Perfect," "Horrible Bosses," "Cake," "Murder Mystery," "The Breakup," and so much more throughout her decades-long career in Hollywood. However, the actor knows that she'll forever be known as Rachel Green from "Friends," causing Aniston to have some complicated feelings about the iconic character. Aniston and her co-stars Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, and Matthew Perry all soared to fame due to the beloved television show, which ran on NBC for 10 seasons.

Over the years, Rachel became one of the most popular characters on TV, and fans were inspired by everything from Rachel's wardrobe to her hairstyles, her glamorous job, and her taste in men. However, when the series ended in 2004, the actor admitted that she had a hard time shaking the character, despite the love she has for Rachel.

"I always love Rachel and go back to Rachel," the "Morning Show" star told Stellar magazine in 2023 (via Bustle). "I can't escape her, actually," Aniston continued, adding that she likely wouldn't ever want to reprise the character again. "I feel like I have done them all; wrap them up and put them in a neat pile and put them away," the actor stated.