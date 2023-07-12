Chip Gaines Credits Joanna For Convincing Him To 'Settle Down' And Build A Life

With five children, several successful home renovation shows, and their ever-expanding Magnolia empire, Chip and Joanna Gaines seem to have life figured out pretty well. However, the renovation experts may not have been able to achieve any of the above if they didn't learn to balance each other out early on. Speaking to Oprah Winfrey, Joanna shared how Chip gets her to relax.

"Chip is always teaching me, 'If you're not having fun, if you're not enjoying and savoring these moments, then why are you doing it?' And he also pushes me to do it," she explained. Joanna clearly feels that Chip deserves credit for changing her view on life, but something you might not know about Chip is that he is thankful to Joanna for the exact opposite reason — helping him become less chaotic.

In the same Oprah interview, Chip credited Joanna for his new outlook on life. "When I die or I'm on my deathbed, what I'll say looking back is that, 'I owe you my life,' because you settled me down. It's almost like a horse that's wild," he told her proudly.