Where Did Jared Kushner And Ivanka Trump Live During Their White House Years?
Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner were prominent celebrities way before their political careers took place. However, they rose to ultimate fame once businessman Donald Trump, Ivanka's father, was elected president of the United States in 2016. Since then, the Trump-Kushners have been involved in White House business more than any other family members of a serving POTUS in recent years. Ivanka was chosen to be an advisor to her father, and Kushner performed a similar role as the president's senior counselor.
With the couple being appointed to their new positions, it was only logical for them to relocate to Washington, D.C. with their three children. Previously, the Trump-Kushner clan lived an insanely lavish life in New York City. In 2017, they said goodbye to their roomy four-bedroom penthouse in the Trump Park Avenue building and made their way to the nation's capital.
Their Washington D.C. digs were no less lavish.
Jared and Ivanka lived next to the Obamas
Despite having important roles in the Trump administration, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner didn't live in the White House during their service to the country. Instead, the spouses decided to rent a house in close proximity to their White House offices. The 6,870-square-foot residence in question is located in D.C.'s historic Kalorama neighborhood, and while it looks quite modest on the outside (for a celebrity residence, that is), the inside boasts modern interior design and luxurious crown moldings.
With six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, multiple walk-in closets, five wood-burning fireplaces, and other grandiose amenities, it's no wonder that the former POTUS' protegees had to pay $15,000 in rent every month, The Wall Street Journal reported. The property was built in 1923 and was originally designed by prominent architect Waddy Wood. The home is located just around the corner from the home the Obamas moved into after leaving the White House.
Their landlord sued the U.S. government
No Trump family affair can go without at least a little bit of controversy, so it doesn't come as a surprise that the owner of the house Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner rented in Washington D.C. is a Chilean billionaire, Andrónico Luksic, who was in a legal dispute with the U.S. government. According to The Wall Street Journal, the businessman suffered a financial loss in 2016 when his mining project was blocked by the Obama administration due to environmental concerns, for which he ultimately sued the American government.
When the Trump-Kushner family moved into the billionaire's $5.5 million house, Luksic didn't have all the paperwork sorted for the property rental and was actively lobbying Congress to get the ban on his project lifted. The transaction raised concerns over how the Trump administration would be perceived by the public, but a spokesperson for The White House stated that there was no connection between the rental and the mining project.
In 2021, Insider reported that the house was available for rent after Donald Trump left D.C., but this time for $18,000 per month. Post-White House, the Trump-Kushner clan relocated to Florida, where they purchased a $24 million waterfront mansion on a private island known as the "Billionaire Bunker."