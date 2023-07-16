Where Did Jared Kushner And Ivanka Trump Live During Their White House Years?

Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner were prominent celebrities way before their political careers took place. However, they rose to ultimate fame once businessman Donald Trump, Ivanka's father, was elected president of the United States in 2016. Since then, the Trump-Kushners have been involved in White House business more than any other family members of a serving POTUS in recent years. Ivanka was chosen to be an advisor to her father, and Kushner performed a similar role as the president's senior counselor.

With the couple being appointed to their new positions, it was only logical for them to relocate to Washington, D.C. with their three children. Previously, the Trump-Kushner clan lived an insanely lavish life in New York City. In 2017, they said goodbye to their roomy four-bedroom penthouse in the Trump Park Avenue building and made their way to the nation's capital.

Their Washington D.C. digs were no less lavish.