What It Was Like To Work On The OG Extreme Makeover: Home Edition For Kim Lewis

In the early aughts, ABC and host Ty Pennington captured millions of viewers' attention with "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition." The show followed a group of volunteers — led by ABC's behind-the-scenes team — as they fixed up and overhauled a fellow community member's home completely unbeknownst to the owners. Each show often had an emotional element as the recipient of the home makeover usually faced hardship or had given back to their community in a major way. It had all the makings of a great reality show: a gut-wrenching story that concludes with a feel-good ending.

As you can imagine, things could get pretty intense, as over 200 homes were built throughout a decade of the show. Kim Lewis, lead "Extreme Makeover" designer, told House Beautiful, "My job was to make sure the house remained personally designed for that family while maintaining the crazy requests of the producers because, after all, it was a television show and they wanted to make sure they were gonna have their ratings, that things were gonna be crazy enough for people to tune in."

And as if a deadline of seven days wasn't crazy enough, Lewis divulged that most homes were actually completed in five days. She said that the crew's hotel room on location rarely got used, "I can't even tell you how many times I would just like plop over and take a 20-minute power nap with a ream of copy paper as my pillow."