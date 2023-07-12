Margot Robbie's Best Barbie Looks

There probably isn't a soul in America over age three who doesn't know the name Barbie. She's been around longer than the computer mouse and she went to the moon before Neil Armstrong. Barbie's been painted by Andy Warhol and depicted on the runway and emulated at the Met Gala. Barbie is an indelible part of the world's social fabric. We even speak about her legacy as if she were an actual person. That's how big of an impact this doll has had on American culture since the late '50s.

Hollywood producers had been in talks to develop a live-action Barbie film for several years, and the dreams of millions of little girls (and little girls at heart) finally came true in 2023. But what kids and adults didn't expect was to be blown away by Barbie fashion ahead of the movie's premiere. "I'm all Barbie from here until Barbie," Margot Robbie, who plays Barbie in the film, told Vogue. And she wasn't kidding. Robbie took the assignment seriously in promoting "Barbie," and the results were better than anyone could have possibly imagined. Robbie used actual Barbie dolls and outfits for much of her wardrobe inspiration for the film's press tour.