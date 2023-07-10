Celebrity Barbie Dolls That Look Just Like The People They Are Modeled After

The most famous doll in the world has enjoyed a long legacy of conquering spotlights, hearts, and imaginations since her birth in 1959. Though originally meant as playthings for children, Barbie has taken on a life of her own and occupies significant space in the adult world today. Parallel to a burning discourse on Barbie's sociocultural impact on beauty sensibilities, the American toy company has continued to enlarge its business over the years, with an unrelenting focus on its sought-after line of dolls. By Mattel's own acknowledgment, in recent years the company has put the pedal to the metal vis-a-vis diversity and inclusivity to widen the scope of what Barbie looks like; there are over 30 skin tones, dolls from varied ethnicities, and representations of disability.

Part of this movement at Mattel has also been to immortalize a host of celebrities from the world of entertainment and showbiz, celebrating their achievements and distinct identities. In fact, Time reported on how Mattel's decision to expand representation in their Barbie line contributed to jacking up sales for the multinational between 2016 and 2021. The Barbie conversation is buzzing, especially in light of Greta Gerwig's highly anticipated film featuring a multitude of Barbies. Here are some select best celebrity Barbie dolls that look just like the people they are modeled after.