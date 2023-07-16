The Disturbing Reason Elle Fanning Didn't Get Cast In A Role As A Teen

The entertainment industry is notoriously hard on its youngest stars, especially young girls. Just look at former teen icons like Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus, and Vanessa Hudgens, all of whom endured questions and criticisms about their bodies and dating lives long before they turned 18 (and long after). Elle Fanning, the award-winning lead of Hulu's "The Great," started off as a child star in the early 2000s. In a Hollywood Reporter Roundtable alongside Jenna Ortega, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Natasha Lyonne, Ayo Edebiri, and Devery Jacobs, Fanning shared a particularly-painful story from her early years in the spotlight. The worst part? Her story isn't all that unusual in Hollywood or even the world at large.

"I've never told this story, but I was trying out for a movie. I didn't get it. I don't even think they ever made it, but it was a father-daughter road-trip comedy," the actor recalled, adding, "I was 16 years old, and a person said, 'Oh, she didn't get the father-daughter road trip comedy because she's unf***able.'" Fanning isn't the only star to talk about being sexualized at a young age in the industry — it's a phenomenon that's even caused some former child stars to drop out of the business entirely.