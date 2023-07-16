What Kristen Stewart Has Said About Getting Engaged To Dylan Meyer

Rumors of a relationship between Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer began in August 2019 when the two were seen kissing in New York City. In October of the same year, the pair made their relationship public via an Instagram post on Meyer's account, captioning a photo of them kissing, "Find me under the covers hiding from the happiness police." Fast forward, and the two are now happily engaged, with Stewart initially sharing the news in a 2021 interview.

If you're unfamiliar, Meyer is a screenwriter known for her work on "XOXO," "Miss 2059," and "Moxie." She's also the daughter of well-known author, screenwriter, and director Nicholas Meyer, who's associated with films such as "Time After Time" and "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan." She has also acted in short films, and Dylan reportedly first met Stewart on a film set around 2013.

While Stewart has self-admittedly kept the details of her past relationships private, she was very open in a November 2019 interview with "The Howard Stern Show" about her strong feelings for Meyer. Even though the two only went public with their relationship the month before, the "Spencer" actor was quick to confirm that she was thinking about marriage, explaining that she was anxious to propose.