How Did Kristen Stewart Meet Her Fiancée, Dylan Meyer?

Kristen Stewart, perhaps best known for portraying Bella Swan in the "Twilight" franchise, has been a tabloid target for her high-profile romances. In 2017, Stewart publicly came out while hosting "SNL" and later confirmed during an interview with The Guardian that she identifies as bisexual. The actor has been linked to several famous women in the ensuing years, including musician St. Vincent and Victoria's Secret model Stella Maxwell.

In 2019, Stewart began a relationship with Dylan Meyer. Like Stewart, Meyer is from Los Angeles and is an actor. She's also a screenwriter, even penning the Amy Poehler-directed film "Moxie" alongside Jennifer Mathieu and Tamara Chestna. In November 2021, Stewart announced that she was engaged to Meyer in an interview with "The Howard Stern Show." She also revealed that Meyer had been the one to pop the question.

As Stewart explained to Stern, "It's not a given that I would be the one, you know what I mean? Like, with two girls, you never know, like, who's going to fulfill what weird f***ing gender role thing and we don't do that or think about it in those terms." Stewart later told "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" that Meyer's proposal was absolutely exceptional. As it turns out, their coupling was a long time coming.