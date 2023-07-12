Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Controversial Netflix Doc Earns Prestigious Award Nod

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are no strangers to controversy. In fact, they appear to embrace it, telling their side of the story in their explosive Netflix docuseries, "Harry & Meghan." Despite heavy pushback, the former royals are now receiving a nod for their show. The limited series unveiled many emotional moments, from how the lovebirds met to addressing their infamous "Megxit" from the Institution.

The couple originally snagged their documentary deal with Netflix in 2021. The massive contract was valued to be at least worth $200 million, according to the New York Times. "Harry & Meghan" has been nominated at the Hollywood Critics Awards for the "Best Streaming Nonfiction" title. The docu-series famously broke the internet and streaming records with the highest number of hours viewed of any Netflix documentary in its first week. As the Mirror noted, they're up against titles such as "The 1619 Project," "Prehistoric Planet 2," "Rennervations," "Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss," and "The Reluctant Traveler."

Members of the royal family have infamously avoided responding to comments made by Harry and Meghan publicly, including claims made during their notorious interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021. Since then, the royal lovebirds haven't stopped speaking out about their experience.