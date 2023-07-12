Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Controversial Netflix Doc Earns Prestigious Award Nod
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are no strangers to controversy. In fact, they appear to embrace it, telling their side of the story in their explosive Netflix docuseries, "Harry & Meghan." Despite heavy pushback, the former royals are now receiving a nod for their show. The limited series unveiled many emotional moments, from how the lovebirds met to addressing their infamous "Megxit" from the Institution.
The couple originally snagged their documentary deal with Netflix in 2021. The massive contract was valued to be at least worth $200 million, according to the New York Times. "Harry & Meghan" has been nominated at the Hollywood Critics Awards for the "Best Streaming Nonfiction" title. The docu-series famously broke the internet and streaming records with the highest number of hours viewed of any Netflix documentary in its first week. As the Mirror noted, they're up against titles such as "The 1619 Project," "Prehistoric Planet 2," "Rennervations," "Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss," and "The Reluctant Traveler."
Members of the royal family have infamously avoided responding to comments made by Harry and Meghan publicly, including claims made during their notorious interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021. Since then, the royal lovebirds haven't stopped speaking out about their experience.
The most shocking revelations in Harry & Meghan
"Harry & Meghan" debuted on Netflix in December 2022. The series follows the couple first as individuals, recounting their extremely different upbringings in Los Angeles and Kensington Palace. Once their paths cross, audiences get an inside view of the husband and wife's defining moments. From Meghan's struggles with mental health to Harry's decision to protect his family, their journey in and beyond the Royal Institution is truly moving.
Audiences may remember how the couple directly called out the racism and harassment they faced at the hands of the British press. What's more, the royal family's apparent dismissal of their claims: "[It] was almost like a rite of passage. [They said] 'My wife had to go through that, so why should your girlfriend be treated any differently? Why should you get special treatment," the Duke of Sussex revealed in the show (per NPR). This includes Meghan being driven to the point of suicidal thoughts during her first pregnancy, which she addressed in the couple's interview with Oprah, and in the docu-series.
It's clear that Harry is particularly sensitive to the safety of his family. This is due, in part, to his mother Diana Spencer's tragic death in a rogue paparazzi chase when he was only 12 years old. Recently, he and Meghan were subject to their own "near-fatal" car chase at the hands of paparazzi, a danger that the prince works tirelessly to avoid.
What the royals thought of the docu-series
At the time of the documentary release, royal family members refused to address Harry and Meghan's accusations publicly. In addition to personal anecdotes, Harry also provided insight into the inner workings of the Royal Institution, which is presumably not meant to be public knowledge. "There's leaking but there's also planting of stories," he said in the doc (per CNBC). "It all comes down to control, it's like, 'This family is ours to exploit. Their trauma is our story and our story and our narrative to control.'"
But since the release of Harry's explosive memoir "Spare," tension between the royals and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has only heightened. Some of the book's most startling revelations include Harry's recollection of Prince William physically attacking him on palace grounds. He also claimed that his brother called Meghan a slew of names, including rude, difficult, and abrasive, according to The Guardian.
While sources told People that William was "most upset" by the accusations, the Prince of Wales has not responded publicly. In 2021, Buckingham Palace addressed Harry and Meghan's concerns about the Institution's blindness to racism, specifically. "The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning," the statement read. "While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately."