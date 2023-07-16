How Sharon Osbourne Made It Through Husband Ozzy's Cheating Scandal

In 2016, television personality Sharon Osburne was distraught when she learned that her husband of 34 years had been cheating on her with his hairdresser. She broke down and kicked her husband, rock legend Ozzy Osburne, out of their house before officially separating. The next few months allowed for reflection and, eventually, forgiveness.

Sharon watched as Ozzy sought to repair their relationship, noting how earnest and intentional he was about it. "He was trying so hard to be a better person — desperately trying, working his program, working with his therapist every day and trying so hard," Sharon said on an episode of "The Talk," according to People.

The two eventually ended their separation and decided to work on repairing their marriage. "I forgive," Sharon said on another episode of "The Talk." "It's going to take a long time to trust, but ... I just can't think of my life without him."