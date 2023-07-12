5 Burning Questions We Hope Get Answered In Britney Spears' Upcoming Memoir

Britney Spears is set to release her highly anticipated memoir, "The Woman in Me," in October, and her fans are really looking forward to hearing what the pop star has to say following the termination of her 13-year conservatorship. "My book is coming out very, very soon. I worked my a** off for this book. I had a lot of therapy to get this book done, so you guys better like it," Spears said in a video posted to her Instagram on July 11. "If you don't like it, that's fine, too," she added.

Spears is expected to discuss a myriad of things, from her conservatorship to her marriage to Sam Asghari and everything in between. The memoir's publisher says the book is "a story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith and hope," but Spears hasn't shared too many details about what she has chosen to write in the 288 pages, though the possibilities seem endless. Spears' life experience has been described by others in various documentaries, but this book will mark the first time that the "Piece of Me" singer will tell her own story — in her own words. As we anxiously await to read what Spears has to say, there are a few things that we truly hope that she addresses in her memoir.