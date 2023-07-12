5 Burning Questions We Hope Get Answered In Britney Spears' Upcoming Memoir
Britney Spears is set to release her highly anticipated memoir, "The Woman in Me," in October, and her fans are really looking forward to hearing what the pop star has to say following the termination of her 13-year conservatorship. "My book is coming out very, very soon. I worked my a** off for this book. I had a lot of therapy to get this book done, so you guys better like it," Spears said in a video posted to her Instagram on July 11. "If you don't like it, that's fine, too," she added.
Spears is expected to discuss a myriad of things, from her conservatorship to her marriage to Sam Asghari and everything in between. The memoir's publisher says the book is "a story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith and hope," but Spears hasn't shared too many details about what she has chosen to write in the 288 pages, though the possibilities seem endless. Spears' life experience has been described by others in various documentaries, but this book will mark the first time that the "Piece of Me" singer will tell her own story — in her own words. As we anxiously await to read what Spears has to say, there are a few things that we truly hope that she addresses in her memoir.
What is Britney Spears' relationship like with her mother and father today?
While we know that Britney Spears and her father have been at odds for quite some time, we're hoping that Spears takes us through her personal journey over the past several years. During her appearances in court in 2021, Spears spoke out about Jamie Spears and how he'd treated her throughout her conservatorship. When Spears was first placed under the supervision of her father by court order, many fans were relieved that she would be getting her life back on track. Sure enough, she did. What many people didn't know, however, is that Spears felt as though she was being forced to work and that her father was taking advantage of her in every way imaginable.
When Spears' conservatorship was terminated, her fight for justice didn't end. In fact, her lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, is still very much involved in the ongoing case. According to TMZ, Rosengart has been paid some $4 million for the work he's done but is now working pro bono. So, has Spears' dad tried to contact her? Does she ever see a world where the two reconnect? In addition, Spears' relationship with her mother has been strained, but the two reunited in May, according to CNN. Spears was always very close to her mom, so we're hoping that she takes us on a deep dive into how (and when) that relationship soured.
What's really going on between Britney Spears and Jamie Lynn Spears?
Britney Spears' relationship (or lack thereof) with her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, has us completely confused. It's no secret that there have been some tough times between the sisters, and we're hoping that Spears will shed some light on their relationship. "Britney feels extremely betrayed by Jamie Lynn, as she has expressed publicly. She will lay out that without her, Jamie Lynn would have no career," a source told Us Weekly. When Jamie Lynn was on "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test," she got emotional about living in her sister's shadow. Spears didn't appreciate the comments, however, and took to social media to respond. "Are we gonna say it was hard being my sister ???? Hmmmmmmmmmmm .... really ???" Spears wrote, according to Billboard. "They hurt me and nothing was done except that I lost 15 years of my life with my family owning my name," she added.
Spears has been very vocal about her sister over the past year or so, but she seems to go back and forth. For example, in June, Spears said she met up with her sister, but she didn't give any details. "It was nice to visit my sister on set last week !!! I've missed you guys so much !!! Loyal girls stay home but it's so nice to visit family," she captioned an Instagram video of her and Sam Asghari on a boat. There were never any photos of the sisters together, nor did Jamie Lynn post about the supposed meet-up.
What's going on with Britney Spears' Instagram posts?
Over the past few years, fans have found themselves questioning if Britney Spears' Instagram account is just her being fun and carefree or if there's something more to her posts. Has she ever tried to send messages with the things that she says or the clothes that she wears? Why does she post and then delete videos so frequently? Since Instagram is Spears' only way to connect with fans lately, many would love to know how she uses the platform and why she posts the things that she does. And let's not forget all the times that Spears deactivates her account without notice. In January, Vanity Fair used the word "confounding" when discussing Spears' Instagram activity. A month later, TMZ reported on a "bizarre" video that was uploaded to Spears' account.
Back in December, Sam Asghari spoke out after his wife deactivated her account. "Social media can be traumatizing. Sometimes it's good to take a break. She has her voice and is a free woman. I have respect for her privacy and I protect it at all times. Thank you to all of her protective fans," he wrote on his Instagram Stories, according to Buzzfeed. "I've always respected and supported her privacy with everything I've had. I ask of you supportive and protective fans to do the same. Sometimes being over protective can cause more stress and damage," he added.
Does Britney Spears ever get to see her kids?
Britney Spears doesn't seem to spend any time with her sons, Sean Preston and Jayden Jaymes, and she has often expressed missing them. Spears' ex-husband, Kevin Federline, has custody of the kids on a full-time basis and rarely shares any photos, videos, or updates on them. In August 2022, Spears revealed that her sons no longer visited her at home. "I always TRIED and TRIED, and maybe that's why they stopped coming here !!! I wanted them to love me so much that I might have overdone it !!! This summer, they told me, 'we may come here less' and I was like that's fine," she wrote in a now-deleted Instagram caption (per Billboard).
In May, Spears said that she was able to talk with her kids. "My boys are at that awkward age where I haven't been able to shoot them for 4 years. ...@samasghari is sort of silly about it too," she wrote on Instagram, according to E! News. Around the same time, however, TMZ reported that Federline was hoping to move to Hawaii with his brood, including his wife, Victoria Prince, and their two daughters. The big move will create a further divide between Spears and her sons, who are now both teenagers.
Will Britney Spears ever record new music again?
Britney Spears fans are completely supportive of her taking time off to enjoy life and live however she chooses after being overworked for years. However, many of those same fans would jump for joy if they found out that Spears was going to release new music. Fans got a tease when Spears teamed up with Elton John for "Hold Me Closer," a take on his hit single "Tiny Dancer." The single marked the first time that Spears' vocals appeared on a new track in years. Her last studio album, "Glory," was released in 2016.
"I'm pretty traumatized for life and yes I'm pissed as f*** and no I probably won't perform again just because I'm stubborn and I will make my point," Spears captioned an Instagram post in September 2022 (via Stylecaster). There have been all kinds of rumors that Spears has been in the recording studio, but she hasn't so much as hinted that she will record another album. We're really hoping she addresses her future plans in her memoir.