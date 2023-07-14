Hallmark Holiday Movie Fans Can Set Sail With Their Favorite Stars Next Fall - Here's How

If you get excited each year for the latest Hallmark holiday films, get out your calendars — November 5-9, 2024 is going to be the first Hallmark Channel Christmas Cruise. The ship will take Hallmark fans on the Norwegian Gem from Miami, Florida to Nassau, Bahamas, and back. Not to mention there will be Hallmark Channel stars on board you'll be able to meet, take pictures with, and even play games with — no word yet on exactly which stars will be there, but there's sure to be some fan favorites.

What better way to kick off your holiday season than by mingling with Hallmark stars and enjoying holiday activities on a Christmas cruise? And while it may be over a year away, tickets are going on sale soon! Pre-sale signup runs between July 11 and July 19. Once you sign up for the pre-sale, you'll then get an email notification with a specific time for selecting and booking your cabin. If you sign up for pre-sale by July 16, you'll get your booking time by July 17, and if you sign up by July 19, you'll get your booking time by July 20. General sales will start on July 21 at 2 p.m. ET.

The Norwegian Gem has nearly 2,000 rooms, but signing up for the pre-sale booking time doesn't confirm a stateroom. So the quicker you can sign up to select a stateroom, the better.