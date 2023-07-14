Hallmark Holiday Movie Fans Can Set Sail With Their Favorite Stars Next Fall - Here's How
If you get excited each year for the latest Hallmark holiday films, get out your calendars — November 5-9, 2024 is going to be the first Hallmark Channel Christmas Cruise. The ship will take Hallmark fans on the Norwegian Gem from Miami, Florida to Nassau, Bahamas, and back. Not to mention there will be Hallmark Channel stars on board you'll be able to meet, take pictures with, and even play games with — no word yet on exactly which stars will be there, but there's sure to be some fan favorites.
What better way to kick off your holiday season than by mingling with Hallmark stars and enjoying holiday activities on a Christmas cruise? And while it may be over a year away, tickets are going on sale soon! Pre-sale signup runs between July 11 and July 19. Once you sign up for the pre-sale, you'll then get an email notification with a specific time for selecting and booking your cabin. If you sign up for pre-sale by July 16, you'll get your booking time by July 17, and if you sign up by July 19, you'll get your booking time by July 20. General sales will start on July 21 at 2 p.m. ET.
The Norwegian Gem has nearly 2,000 rooms, but signing up for the pre-sale booking time doesn't confirm a stateroom. So the quicker you can sign up to select a stateroom, the better.
There will be plenty of holiday activities on board
There's not typically any snow in Miami and Nassau, which is not in keeping with Hallmark holiday movies — one story that you'll never see in the plot of a Hallmark Christmas movie is no snow for Christmas. But in partnership with Sixthman, which specializes in music events and cruises, the Norwegian Gem will be transformed into a winter wonderland for the Hallmark Channel Christmas Cruise. On board, you can expect a Christmas tree lighting, holiday cookie decorating, an ugly sweater contest, and "carol-oke." Cruise goers will get a chance to see a brand-new Hallmark Christmas movie; it will debut on the cruise before airing on Hallmark. And there will be an ongoing Hallmark holiday movie marathon in the Spinnaker Lounge.
"We hear time and time again that people want to immerse themselves in the world of Hallmark Channel Christmas movies and this venture is sure to bring our brand to life in a new, captivating way," Natalie Vandergast, Hallmark Media's VP of Consumer Products said in a press release (via The Hollywood Reporter).
Have a holly jolly time on the high seas
Wine lovers will get a chance to taste their way through some of Hallmark Channel's wines and learn from the winemakers about the different options. Yep, Hallmark Channel has its own line of wines, including several specifically made for the holiday season. Whether you like white, red, or bubbly, Hallmark has you covered.
Combine your love of all things Hallmark with the benefits of a cruise to the Bahamas. You'll find a spa, fitness center, casino, swimming pools, and hot tub on the Norwegian Gem. And you'll get a chance to spend a day exploring Nassau with its beautiful beaches, pastel-colored buildings, and museums that tell of the island's unique history — hello pirates.
The cost for the Hallmark Channel Christmas Cruise starts from around $950 per person, and they vary based on the number of people in your party and your room type. You can pay in full when you book, or you can put down a $100 deposit and pay in monthly installments.