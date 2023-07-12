We're Ready For Esme To Finally Pay For Her Crimes On General Hospital (Move On, Already!)

While "General Hospital" has been engaging viewers with compelling, even thrilling stories lately — such as the battle to save humanity from annihilation — several storylines have seemingly dragged on. Willow Tait's (Katelyn MacMullen) fight with leukemia took months when she was told she had just a few weeks to live, and "General Hospital" fans were especially seeing red when the sudser wasted a whole episode on her deathbed wedding preparations. Similarly, the story of Esme Prince and her supposed amnesia from diving into Lake Erie, conveniently rendering her with no memory of her litany of crimes, needs to come to an end. Esme was entertaining as a devious villain, but now she's just bland.

Her biggest crime was videotaping Cameron Webber (William Lipton) and Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) having sex for the very first time, and framing Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) for it. That whole story was quite interesting, as fans didn't know what was going to happen next and they were on edge waiting to see how Trina would get out of it. But now, it seems like Esme's old personality is coming through, as she's recently started acting like her old self and is getting in between Trina and her boyfriend — Esme's ex — Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chavez). But "GH" needs to wrap things up and move on to a different story instead of jockeying between whether or not Esme really has her memories.