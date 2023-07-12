Palace Speaks Out On Joe Biden's Questionable Breach Of Protocol

President Joe Biden met King Charles III at Windsor Castle on July 10, 2023, and some were concerned that he breached protocol in a big way. According to the New York Post, the two leaders shook hands, and then Biden placed his left hand on Charles' right arm. He also placed his hand on Charles' back after the greeting and walked in front of Charles while walking by the Guard of Honor, stopping to talk to one of the Guards.

How did King Charles really feel about Biden's touchy-feely greeting? Although there are not any strict rules that must be followed when meeting a member of the Royal Family, the traditional greeting for men is a simple handshake and/or a neck bow. Biden changed things up with his greeting, but there is no need for alarm. A source from Buckingham Palace affirmed that Biden did not cross any lines in his actions when he met up with King Charles. Specifically referring to the touch of his back, the Palace source said, "What a wonderful symbol of warmth and affection it was between both the individuals and their nations" (via People).

This July 2023 meeting between the world leaders was their first face-to-face conference since King Charles III became king. According to The White House website, Biden and Charles, " ... met at Windsor Castle with 23 leading philanthropists and financiers to help catalyze finance to support emerging markets and developing countries in tackling the climate crisis."