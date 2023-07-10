Body Language Expert: How King Charles Really Felt About Biden's Touchy-Feely Greeting - Exclusive

Body language expert Jess Ponce III told The List that President Joe Biden and King Charles III both seemed to be happy to see each other. "King Charles received President Biden's greeting with sincere appreciation. They appeared to be very friendly with one another, and much of that was prompted by President Biden."

Despite some rumors of a rift between President Biden and King Charles in advance of his UK trip, Biden seemed to be going along with the positive, comfortable reception he got from King Charles. "He not only matched the King's energy, he took it up a level in terms of familiarity, but in an appropriate way," Ponce said. "For example, when the two were walking up the stairs, President Biden motioned for the King to proceed."

Biden touching the king isn't something that necessarily should come as a surprise. "President Biden is a touchy-feely person," Ponce III explained. "He's often seen putting his left hand on people's arms or shoulders during a greeting. This is while his right hand does a traditional handshake. He also leans forward with his upper body, while presenting a warm gleaming smile. He makes sure to create friendly eye contact and pay direct attention to the other individual."