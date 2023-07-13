What Happened To The Lip Bar After Shark Tank?

As vast as the makeup industry can be, dark skinned women, particularly Black women, often have difficulty finding cosmetics for their skin tone. Although this conversation has focused primarily on complexion products like foundations and concealers, other features such as the eyes and lips are often neglected. Some lipsticks and glosses can make darker lips look ashy or pale — however, The Lip Bar set out to mitigate this.

Created by Melissa Butler and Rosco Spears, the co-founders went onto "Shark Tank" to pitch their product, a line of vibrant lipsticks. Inspired by cocktails, each lipstick had a catchy name, such as merlot and bourbon. Butler, a former Wall Street financial analyst, and Spears, a teacher and stylist, came together to create a diverse and wide range of lipsticks that went beyond the reds, pinks, and nudes that were popular among makeup users.

Before going onto "Shark Tank" in 2015, Butler started the company in 2012, kicking it off with an Indie Go-Go Campaign. Although she didn't reach her goal of raising $27,000, she kept on with the company.