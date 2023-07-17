Tragic Details About Baywatch Star Yasmine Bleeth
Fans of Yasmine Bleeth know her for her later work on "Baywatch," but she has been working in the entertainment industry in some form since her start in commercials as a child. There was a time when fans may have thought a long and successful acting career was ahead of her, but it all ended prematurely.
While some have compassion for Bleeth, not everyone has been kind about her addiction, which changed her life in many ways. Actress Traci Bingham commented on Bleeth and her "whole cocaine thing," telling Esquire in 2012, "Who does that? Really? To the point where she's so out of the business now. Completely M.I.A." Drugs had become a way for Bleeth to forget her problems, but her substance misuse would alter her life in many ways, taking her from a fan favorite to someone whose life took a turn so dramatic it left her father in tears.
Yasmine Bleeth struggled with substance use
Yasmine Bleeth's addiction changed her life and, ultimately, her career. She had a loyal fan following when she played the role of Caroline Holden on the television series, "Baywatch." Still, her personal struggles became too much, eventually resulting in her being fired.
Bleeth has been honest about her substance use, sharing her journey with Glamour magazine in February 2003. She has acknowledged she made mistakes and the difficulties of staying clean because "many circumstances trigger my desire for it." She continued, "So consciously trying to stay off drugs is now part of my life, and it always will be. But I'm happy to do what I have to do." In the same article, she also addressed how she was making the necessary changes in her life and trying to take pleasure in the simple things. "Now I'll stay in bed for two days and tell my friends and family, 'Come on over, the door's open,'" she said.
She was fired from Baywatch because of drug use
With Yasmine Bleeth's role on the hit television series "Baywatch," she became known to a wide audience. But her fans will never know if her career could have been truly remarkable — if she would have transitioned from the small screen to the big screen — because she was let go at the height of her fame. The reason? Her reported drug use, which was making it challenging for writers and producers to work with her.
In an interview with Esquire in 2012, screenwriter Douglas Schwartz discussed Bleeth and why she was eventually fired. "We had one issue with Yasmine Bleeth, who was doing drugs at the time, and so we were dealing with Yasmine not showing up and having difficulties, again with men," he said. "That's why we let Yasmine go off the show: because it was too difficult to deal with her after a while." Bleeth has also commented on her relationship issues, telling Glamour, "The way I saw it, cocaine was easing me through the problems I was still having with my boyfriend. On cocaine, I didn't think about the problems. I had no pain."
Yasmine Bleeth's changing appearance has made headlines
Very few people look the same now as they did 20 years ago, so the media's commentary on Yasmine Bleeth's appearance is somewhat surprising. Yes, her looks have changed since she was on "Baywatch," but she is also significantly older. However, the commentary may also be because Bleeth does not often make headlines these days, choosing to stay away from the limelight. In 2020, she caught the media's attention again when she was photographed walking her dog in Southern California.
For the most part, she has retreated from the public eye, and very little is known about her life. Esquire noted in 2012 that Bleeth lived with her husband, Paul Cerrito, and they had two homes, one in Scottsdale, Arizona, and the other in Los Angeles. Her name had also previously made headlines in 2017 when TMZ claimed her husband intended to sue Disney for causing him injury.
The media was unkind to her
Actress Gena Lee Nolin is still remembered for her role as Neely Capshaw on "Baywatch." She has also appeared in several series spin-offs, including the TV movie, "Baywatch: Hawaiian Wedding." For many years, Yasmine Bleeth was Nolin's co-star, and she acknowledged how the media treatment of Bleeth was unfair.
"I remember Yasmine Bleeth, she was at the pay phone where we filmed — this was before cellphones — and she scratched her nose, and the Enquirer had three pictures of her, like front cover, 'Yasmine Bleeth — there's drugs' or whatever," Nolin told Cosmopolitan in a 2017 interview. "And at the time, when I knew her, there was none of that going on." In the same interview, she commented on her experience with the paparazzi, saying they were "relentless" and appeared everywhere.
The media would later document Bleeth's addiction, and she would publicly comment on her journey with substance use and sobriety. Still, it is interesting to note that the paparazzi seemed to have it in for her even before then.
Yasmine Bleeth's behavior left her father in tears
Despite Yasmine Bleeth's addiction destroying her career and impacting her life in various ways, she still had a strong support system, most notably in her dad. She had spoken about how her drug use did not break their bond in her 2003 interview with Glamour, saying, "In fact, during that time, we were closer than ever because when I tried to pull away, he forced his way back into my life. I'm a very lucky woman."
But her father's reaction to her made her realize she needed to change her life because she could tell how her behavior affected him. "[H]e took one look at me and started to cry. He said I looked like a shell of myself," she recalled. She noted how her appearance had changed, including losing weight and appearing swollen. This incident, which remained in her memory, happened in 2001 when her father collected her from an airport in Los Angeles, and it would be something of a wake-up call for Bleeth. "Seeing the expression on my father's face and knowing his heart was being ripped out of his body — that was the first time I was truly confronted by how I was affecting other people," she said.
She had a bad online shopping habit
Yasmine Bleeth had been in the entertainment industry from a young age and worked on "Baywatch" for several years. She was a successful actress, but did she invest her money wisely? Around the time of her substance use, she was paying for an expensive habit, but this was not the only thing she was spending much of her money on; she also became reliant on online shopping and would spend thousands of dollars at a time. Bleeth admits she did not need these things, but the satisfaction of purchasing them made her continue to shop.
"But mostly, I'd shop on the internet. I'd order from Saks Fifth Avenue or Neiman Marcus or Bluefly," she recalled in her interview with Glamour. "It was the biggest joke — I bought all these beautiful things, but I never went out. Forget the money I was spending on drugs — I'd spend literally $5,000 to $10,000 in one night shopping on the Web! I was obsessed. Shopping was instant gratification. Just like the drugs."
A car accident saved her relationship with her now-husband
Yasmine Bleeth met Paul Cerrito, the man who would become her future husband, at a rehabilitation center in Malibu, California. Their wedding took place at Bacara Resort in Santa Barbara. Interestingly enough, not even a year before this (in 2001), the couple had been involved in a car accident in Detroit. As a result of the incident, Bleeth was arrested for cocaine possession, which made headlines.
"She was treated just like any other first-time drug offender would have been charged with no prior record," Wayne County assistant prosecutor Chris Coyle told The New York Post. While she may not have realized it at the time, this moment would change her life and her relationship with Cerrito for the better.
As mentioned, the couple attended rehab together, but it was not long before Bleeth relapsed. She commented on this in her 2003 interview with Glamour magazine and noted that she "lost control." She continued, "Paul and I were talking about marriage and wanted it more than anything, but I had learned that I couldn't have drugs and love at the same time. Drugs become your best friend, your lover, your parents — they become everything to you. The only reason Paul and I are together today is because we had some divine intervention: our accident." Bleeth and Cerrito are still married more than two decades later.
Yasmine Bleeth's life took a dramatically different direction
Yasmine Bleeth was once a television darling with a role on one of the most popular shows of the '90s. Very little is known about her these days. Instead of continuing her acting career, she has mostly disappeared from the limelight. But in 2021, Bleeth returned to acting with an appearance in "Whack the Don." The comedy also stars Richard Grieco, with whom Bleeth was previously in a relationship (her other ex-boyfriends include Matthew Perry and Don Johnson).
Despite this, she is notoriously private. Had she not had a substance use disorder, would her career have taken a different turn? Would she still be in the limelight? We'll never know.
That said, "Baywatch" screenwriter Michael Berk did comment on the actress in the 2012 Esquire interview, noting that her life changed because she struggled to stay sober. "Yasmine basically retired. She ended up getting into some drug use but meeting a guy in drug rehab, and she's basically retired," Berk said. "I know she gets offers that she turns down. She was an actress at the time she was a little girl, she was very smart with her money, and I think she invested well."
She claimed her lifestyle made her look like an alien
Yasmine Bleeth has been open about her substance use and how it impacted her life. This includes changes in appearance. In her comments to Glamour, she noted that she not only lost a significant amount of weight, but also saw her facial features changing.
"By the end of 1999, I'd stopped looking like myself," she admitted. "I'm a fleshy girl, very curvy and round, but I'd lost my softness. My friends said I looked like an alien, that my eyes were bulging out of my face. I wasn't anorexic-looking, but instead of being a size 6 with a 29-inch waist, I was 110 pounds and a size 0." She also claimed "all the light" from her eyes had disappeared, and she looked "dead."
Her team had tried to cover for her initially, and her publicist would blame addiction-related issues on her sinuses or tell people that "Yasmine just had an allergic reaction," the actress recalled.
If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).