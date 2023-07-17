Tragic Details About Baywatch Star Yasmine Bleeth

Fans of Yasmine Bleeth know her for her later work on "Baywatch," but she has been working in the entertainment industry in some form since her start in commercials as a child. There was a time when fans may have thought a long and successful acting career was ahead of her, but it all ended prematurely.

While some have compassion for Bleeth, not everyone has been kind about her addiction, which changed her life in many ways. Actress Traci Bingham commented on Bleeth and her "whole cocaine thing," telling Esquire in 2012, "Who does that? Really? To the point where she's so out of the business now. Completely M.I.A." Drugs had become a way for Bleeth to forget her problems, but her substance misuse would alter her life in many ways, taking her from a fan favorite to someone whose life took a turn so dramatic it left her father in tears.