Zara Tindall's Best Fashion Moments Ever
Zara Tindall (née Phillips) is known as many things: Princess Anne's daughter, Queen Elizabeth II's eldest granddaughter, a championship-winning equestrian, an Olympic silver medalist, a mum of three, and 21st in the line of succession to the British throne, to name a few. And, though the 42-year-old may not get as much media attention as her cousins-in-law Princess Catherine and Meghan Markle, she's quite the style savant herself — especially in recent years.
Her eclectic outfits were often scrutinized in the early 2000s, but the revival of the Y2K aesthetic has made Tindall somewhat of a noughties fashion icon. The royal family member's style has evolved considerably since then, with her elegant, colorful, and figure-flattering choices garnering admiration from fellow fashionistas and fans of the monarchy alike. Whether she's romping around at Royal Ascot in a whimsical garden party ensemble or beaming in bold colors for special Windsor family engagements, Zara Tindall has had some incredible fashion moments over the years — here's a deep dive into her very best looks.
A royal Barbie moment
Zara Tindall embraced the Barbiecore trend on June 3, 2022, during the royal family's outing at the National Service of Thanksgiving for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee. The Olympian equestrian donned a gorgeous hot pink coat dress by Laura Green London, which the designer created just for Tindall. The stunning piece featured an A-line skirt hitting right below the knees, a delicate belt of the same bright pink color, subtle pleating down the bodice, a feminine collar, puffy shoulders, and 3/4-length sleeves that showed off her platinum watch.
The coat dress may have been the star of the show, but Tindall's accessories were no afterthought. Leaning into the vivid color scheme even more, the royal styled her hair in a chic updo and pinned a shimmering fuschia fascinator with floral appliqués atop her head. Tindall's Aspinal Micro Lottie handbag and her pointed-toe pumps were the same soft lilac shade, which matched the tones of her dress and fascinator while providing an eye-catching contrast within the bubbly ensemble.
And, adorably, her husband Mike Tindall coordinated his outfit with hers by wearing a pale purple vest and bright pink tie as his dapper Jubilee look. Making nods to each others' outfits is something the couple has become known for during royal appearances, which is positively swoon-worthy.
Flawless in florals
On June 18, 2019, the Windsor family stepped out at Royal Ascot in style. While Princess Catherine's powder blue Elie Saab ensemble enchanted many royal admirers, Zara Tindall's floral-themed outfit cast a spell as well. The mom of three was a vision in a maxi dress by Australian cult designer Zimmerman — the black frock featured cream, blush, baby blue, mint, and mauve florals throughout the elegant garden-themed garment. The dress also boasted a slight A-line skirt, a high waist taken in just under the bust, and subtle bishop's sleeves cinched at the wrist.
Tindall tucked her blond tresses into a sleek chignon and added a baby blue fascinator to the look, matching her maxi dress in both pastel color and floral scheme. She accessorized with a pair of diamond drop earrings, a cream-colored clutch, and a fashion-forward pair of nude plexi heels, asserting her status as one of the most fashionable women in the royal family.
Looking lovely in lace
Zara Tindall stunned once again at Royal Ascot in 2023 with her husband Mike Tindall by her side. On June 22, the couple hit the horseracing festival in matching nude ensembles with summery pops of yellow and green. Princess Anne's daughter looked lovely in a short-sleeved ivory dress with a delicate floral lace overlay. The feminine piece flared at the waist and the flowing skirt's hem hit below the knees, meeting the Royal Ascot dress code guidelines. The fitted bodice featured a demure keyhole opening from the chest to the collar, and the sleeves fit loosely to match the skirt's silhouette.
Per usual, Tindall styled her golden strands in a pretty updo, and she donned a stunning nude hat topped with yellow flowers and greenery — the perfect summer accessory for the prominent British event. The royal added gold and green statement earrings to the look, as well as a white Aspinal London handbag, nude pointed-toe pumps, and an assortment of white and gold bracelets. For his part, Mike Tindall nodded to his wife's garden party outfit with a beige vest, a yellow and green checkered tie and pocket square, and a cream-colored carnation boutonnière.
Polka-dotted perfection
Royal Ascot must be Zara Tindall's fashion week because, once again, she served major style at the 2021 event. On June 15, she and Mike Tindall retained their titles as queen and king of Royal Ascot fashion with coordinating cream-colored patterned ensembles. Tindall wore a chic long-sleeved dress by Me+Em that featured two polka-dot prints. The majority of the cream-colored garment was studded with tiny black pin-prick dots, while the belt tie, sleeve cuffs, and a ruffled layer in the flowing skirt featured a much larger black polka-dot print. The unique take on the common pattern lent captivating contrast to the stylish look, giving the dress an elevated flair.
Tindall donned her signature sleek updo with a coordinating cream-colored fascinator embellished with large roses and black netting to match her dress. The mom of three, who stepped out at the 2021 horseracing festival as her first public appearance following the birth of her son Lucas, accessorized with black and gold statement drop earrings, an ivory-colored clutch, white stilettos, and tortoise-print Ray-Ban sunglasses. Mike Tindall served as his wife's final accessory in a coordinating sand-colored vest and a dusty rose floral and polka-dot-patterned tie.
Elegant in all black
During Queen Elizabeth's coffin procession on September 14, 2022, Zara Tindall was the picture of somber grace in her all-black mourning ensemble. The eldest granddaughter of the late queen paid her respects to the history-making monarch in a fit-and-flare dress with a modish boatneck and 3/4-length sleeves. The skirt featured loose pleats that created an elegant flouncing effect, and a thin gleaming belt with a gold rectangular buckle brought attention to her waist.
The royal's highlighted hair was tucked into a low bun with a black ribbon-clad fascinator pinned atop her head. She accessorized with black items, including sheer tights, suede stilettos, a reptile-textured clutch, and a watch, along with chunky gold hoop earrings with embellished pearls and black accents. Like her entirely black outfit, the pearl-adorned earrings were a respectful nod to Queen Elizabeth — since Queen Victoria's reign, pearls have traditionally been worn by the royal family as "mourning jewelry."
Stunning in Barbiecore once more
On April 9, 2023, at the Easter Mattins Service at St George's Chapel, Zara Tindall rocked another chic Barbie-inspired outfit. The beaming mum, who arrived with her husband and daughters Mia and Lena, was a springtime sight to behold in her vibrant hot pink dress by Jane Atelier. The long-sleeved silk garment featured a flattering A-line silhouette — a cut Tindall clearly gravitates toward — and a daring thigh-high slit up the skirt. The bold dress also boasted bishop sleeves and slightly puffed shoulders, which are two more characteristics seen in many of the garments she wears. The high-necked bodice was plain, save for a line of monochrome buttons trailing from the shoulder to the leg slit, giving the vivid design the perfect amount of pop without making it too busy.
Tindall accessorized with a champagne-colored floral fascinator, a matching clutch by Strathberry, and towering nude stilettos. Her husband donned an all-blue suit and a navy-colored tie patterned with light pink polka dots. The couple's little girls coordinated with their parents (and each other) in adorable pink, blue, and white floral dresses. Such a cute family fashion moment!
Feminine florals with summer flair
Once again treating Royal Ascot as her own runway show, Zara Tindall looked prim, proper, and oh-so-pretty at the horseracing festival on June 20, 2023. The former equestrian champion wore a demure long-sleeved dress by Leo Lin, an Australian designer. The brand's Cecelia Linen Midi Dress featured a pattern of watercolor-esque pastel florals in soft sage, peach, and powder blue tones. The gorgeous garment included a crisp collar at the neck, buttons from collar to hem, and down the center of the dress, finished off with billowing bishop sleeves with wide cuffs at the wrists. Its slight A-line silhouette was relaxed while providing just enough shape and structure to compliment Tindall's frame.
Princess Anne's daughter wore her hair in an elegant twist at the base of her head and topped the style with a summery boater hat wrapped in a pastel ribbon that matched her dress. She accessorized with gold drop earrings, a cream-colored clutch, and nude pumps with gold embellishments on the toes.
Perfectly executing a pop of color
Zara Tindall looked breathtaking in another bespoke design at Royal Ascot in 2022. On June 16, the royal stepped out at the summer event in an ivory-colored coat dress by Laura Green. The stunning frock featured hot pink buttons trailing down the center of the dress from the collar to mid-thigh, where the skirt split into a modest slit. The stylish number boasted a fit-and-flare silhouette that was incredibly flattering on Tindall's figure, and the dress also featured a high-neck collar, puffy shoulders, and a slim white belt at the waist.
The Olympian made a nod to the bold pop of color in her dress buttons by accessorizing with the same tone. Tindall donned a pair of magenta pumps that Barbie would be jealous of, and she topped her loosely curled hairstyle with a vibrant green boater hat by Justine Bradley-Hill. Towering above the woven headpiece was a hot pink floral adornment, which contributed to the whimsically effervescent vibe of the playful garden party look even more. Tindall finished the chic ensemble with a white clutch, silver wristwatch, and sparkling stud earrings. Mike Tindall, ever the dashing and supportive husband (and perhaps a fashionista himself), wore a hot pink tie, pocket square, and carnation boutonnière to match his wife's lavish look.
Poised in pale blue
Another major moment in Zara Tindall's fashion evolution was King Charles' May 6, 2023 coronation ceremony. Donning another bespoke dress by Laura Green — clearly one of the royal's favorite designers — Tindall looked like a regal Cinderella during the historic occasion. Her sky-blue long-sleeved coat dress had a wrap-style silhouette with a hem that hit just below the knees. The elegant design featured an inverted teardrop neckline with a high-rise collar and a slim belt at the waist the same soft blue color.
Tindall played up the monochrome aesthetic of the stately ensemble with a matching fascinator, which she pinned atop her voluminous chignon. She also accessorized with a pale blue East/West clutch bag by Strathberry (another fashion favorite of hers) and soft blue suede pumps. Her brooch was a nod to her mother and her reigning uncle — the diamond ribbon and tassel jewelry was originally gifted to Princess Anne by King Charles for her wedding. Additionally, Tindall donned a stunning pair of 18-karat white gold drop earrings from Calleija. The chic and polished look was absolutely captivating, asserting the royal's pedigree and fashion sense during one of the most momentous events of this century.
Showing skin in soft sage
For her brother Peter Phillips' nuptials to Autumn Kelly in 2008, Zara Tindall wore a simple sage gown along with her fellow bridesmaids. The strapless design by Vera Wang featured a ruched bust, a silk waist tie knotted in a bow at the back, and a sleek skirt that flared into a trumpet silhouette at the knee. Tindall wore her hair in an elegant twist with delicate florals woven into the style, and she accessorized with simple pearl earrings, a single-strand pearl bracelet, and ivory pointed-toe kitten heels.
The light green gowns worn during the wedding ceremony at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle were quite a departure from established precedent for royal fashion for two reasons. Firstly, the strapless dresses show much more skin than Windsor women typically reveal. One of the royal family's fashion rules is only wearing designs with appropriate hemlines and necklines, which Princess Catherine has followed by having many of her outfits altered for a more demure appearance. Secondly, royal bridesmaids traditionally wear white (as Pippa Middleton did at Prince William and Princess Catherine's wedding in 2011) in order to hide the bride from any evil spirits, according to historical beliefs.
Beaming in bright bubblegum
On January 11, 2020, Zara Tindall channeled her inner Barbie girl at the Moet Marquee Magic Millions Raceday in Australia. The royal was positively beaming in her bubblegum pink dress by Rebecca Vallance. The crepe mini dress featured a mock neck, high-waist stitching that flattered her bust and midline, loosely ruched puff sleeves with tailored cuffs just above the elbows, and the fit-and-flare silhouette Tindall loves so much.
She paired the colorful dress with an even more vibrant headpiece that both coordinated and contrasted with the frock brilliantly — a fuschia and tangerine-colored fascinator comprised of small feathers, which was pinned atop her signature sleek updo. The fashionista also wore a bubblegum-colored crossbody purse, nude pointed-toe pumps, and sparkling stud earrings. Her husband Mike Tindall was again her coordinated arm candy in a nude three-piece suit and pink-striped dress shirt — these too seem to always be giving couple's fashion goals.
Black and white with pops of burgundy
Zara Tindall stepped out in style for another equestrian event in 2020, The Cheltenham Festival. On March 11, the Olympic silver medalist attended the spring horseraces with her husband, mother, and other royal family members. Tindall bundled up for the occasion in a chic hounds-tooth coat dress by Laura Green, which featured a fit-and-flare silhouette, pockets situated high on the waist for a figure-flattering look, and a smart double collar that was both unique and fashion-forward.
The royal accessorized with pops of burgundy, which contrasted with the black and white coat dress. Her blood-red fascinator by Juliette Botterill Millinery featured delicate cut-outs and angular feathers, and the shiny texture of her burgundy gloves, Aspinal handbag, and Emmy London pointed-toe pumps provided yet another captivating layer to her modish look. Tindall finished the ensemble with a simple pair of gold statement earrings by Laurence Coste, which added a lustrous touch to her sensational outfit.
Pretty in plum
In May 2012, Zara Tindall attended an evening event for the Rugby For Heroes charity with her former Rugby star husband, the blond royal looked posh in a vibrant purple floor-length gown. The plum-colored dress draped beautifully over her frame and featured a wide neckline, butterfly-cut sleeves, keyhole cutouts along the shoulders and arms, an elegant twist at one side of the waist, and a knee-high slit in the skirt. A turquoise satin band cinched Tindall's midline just under the bust, and the vivid color pairing was both contrasting and complementary.
Evidently preferring updos for formal occasions and royal engagements, Tindall wore her tresses tucked into a bun that showed off the highlights in her honey-colored hair. She accessorized with a simple pair of shining stud earrings, a silver wristwatch, nude patent pumps, and a black reptile-print baguette bag. Though this was one of Zara Tindall's first notable fashion moments in the public eye, it's certainly left a lasting impression.