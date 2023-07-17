Zara Tindall's Best Fashion Moments Ever

Zara Tindall embraced the Barbiecore trend on June 3, 2022, during the royal family's outing at the National Service of Thanksgiving for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee. The Olympian equestrian donned a gorgeous hot pink coat dress by Laura Green London, which the designer created just for Tindall. The stunning piece featured an A-line skirt hitting right below the knees, a delicate belt of the same bright pink color, subtle pleating down the bodice, a feminine collar, puffy shoulders, and 3/4-length sleeves that showed off her platinum watch.

The coat dress may have been the star of the show, but Tindall's accessories were no afterthought. Leaning into the vivid color scheme even more, the royal styled her hair in a chic updo and pinned a shimmering fuschia fascinator with floral appliqués atop her head. Tindall's Aspinal Micro Lottie handbag and her pointed-toe pumps were the same soft lilac shade, which matched the tones of her dress and fascinator while providing an eye-catching contrast within the bubbly ensemble.

And, adorably, her husband Mike Tindall coordinated his outfit with hers by wearing a pale purple vest and bright pink tie as his dapper Jubilee look. Making nods to each others' outfits is something the couple has become known for during royal appearances, which is positively swoon-worthy.