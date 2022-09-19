The Coffin Procession Was Actually A Loving Tribute To The Queen's Wedding

The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II saw those who were nearest and dearest to the monarch pay their final respects to her on September 19. The event, which was televised and broadcast around the world, saw the royal family and many other important figures in the queen's life join together at London's Westminster Abbey (where many royal events have taken place over the years) to say goodbye.

"With gratitude we remember her unswerving commitment to a high calling over so many years as Queen and Head of the Commonwealth," The Dean of Westminster said at the beginning of the emotional ceremony, per BBC News. "With admiration we recall her life-long sense of duty and dedication to her people. With thanksgiving we praise God for her constant example of Christian faith and devotion. With affection we recall her love for her family and her commitment to the causes she held dear," he added.

The funeral — which also saw the queen's coffin led through the streets of London as mourners watched on — was filled with touching readings and several pieces of music, with one in particular during the late queen's coffin procession having a very poignant meaning.