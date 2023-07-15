Where You've Seen Alexandra Breckenridge Before Starring In Virgin River

Alexandra Breckenridge has won over the hearts of "Virgin River" viewers with her portrayal of nurse practitioner Mel Monroe. When fans first met Mel, she had just moved to Virgin River to escape the pain of her past (via Netflix). The character had recently suffered the death of her husband as well as a pregnancy loss and looked to move out of the big city for a change of pace. Mel took a job offer to help the town's sole doctor, Doc Mullins, and ended up finding a beautiful life for herself among the residents. Of course, she met local bar owner Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson), a former U.S. Marine, and the two quickly began to have feelings for each other. Over the seasons, Mel and Jack have become one of Virgin River's most beloved couples, but the pair have also had to deal with some serious drama including Jack's ex-girlfriend Charmaine, Mel's work issues, Jack getting shot, and their past traumatic events.

Of course, the Netflix series was far from the first project for the actor. While "Virgin River" fans have loved watching Breckenridge in the role of Mel, some may be wondering why she looks so familiar and where they've seen the actor before. Chances are you have tuned into something that Breckenridge has been part of as she's been in several movies and TV shows since her first appearance onscreen in the TV movie "Ghosts of Fear Street" in 1998.