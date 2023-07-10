Who Is Virgin River's Doc Mullins? Get To Know The Character

While "Virgin River" fans watched Doc Mullins take care of his wife Hope McCrea, he also dealt with his own health condition. The character was diagnosed with age-related macular degeneration, a rare disease that causes problems with eyesight and loss of vision, per Woman's World. The disease is usually seen in people over the age of 60, and of course, has been interfering with Doc's life as well as his ability to do the job he loves so very much.

In addition to all the stress that Doc was forced to contend with, he also met a young man named Denny Cutler, whom he found out was his grandson. Doc soon learned that Denny's father was his son, but that he had passed away before Doc even knew he existed. While Doc was heartbroken to know his son was dead, he was happy to meet Denny. Sadly, Denny came with some secrets of his own, including the fact that he suffered from a condition called Huntington's Disease, via The Today Show. The disease impacts the cells in the brain and has no cure. This leaves Doc to help Denny fight for his own health, as well as taking care of himself and Hope in the process.

While Doc is a strong man and a character that fans can't get enough of, viewers will likely see him go through more hard times as he navigates the changes in his life.