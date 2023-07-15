Tori Spelling's Turbulent Relationship With Her Mom Explained

Tori Spelling has admitted that she was closer to her father than she was to her mother during childhood. However, looking back the actor reveals that she sees how her bond with Aaron Spelling may have had a negative impact on her relationship with Candy Spelling. "I was very much a daddy's girl. As an adult, I can go back and look at the relationship and see that he kind of always positioned her, as, like, he was good cop, and she was bad cop," Tori previously told Access Hollywood (via Yahoo). "And he kind of created a little bit of that dynamic. It wasn't just all her."

However, Tori found herself a bit estranged from both of her parents when she had an affair with actor Dean McDermott, which ultimately led to her divorce from her first husband, Charlie Shanian. Tori went on to marry Dean and welcome five children. In 2006 before Aaron's death, Tori says she reconciled with her father, but claimed she found out that her dad had passed away in an email sent by a family friend (via Us Weekly). Following Aaron's death, Tori's relationship with Candy didn't get much better, and the two were reported to be on the outs.