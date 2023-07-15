Tori Spelling's Turbulent Relationship With Her Mom Explained
Tori Spelling comes from one of the most prominent television families in Hollywood. The actor is the daughter of legendary TV mogul Aaron Spelling, who is responsible for so many iconic TV shows such as "Charlie's Angels," "Dynasty," "Melrose Place," and "Beverly Hills 90210," in which Tori starred as the character of Donna Martin. While Tori revealed that she had a good relationship with her father over the years, the same can't be said for her turbulent life with her mom, Candy Spelling, per Hollywood Life.
Candy has enjoyed an interesting career herself, producing Broadway shows such as "The Color Purple" and "The Iceman Cometh." She's also an author and released her book, "Stories from Candyland," in 2009. The book was released just one year after Tori's memoir, "sTORI telling." In her book, Candy opened up about her life, as well as her rocky relationship with her daughter, which has been documented in the media throughout the years.
Tori Spelling bonded more with her father as a child
Tori Spelling has admitted that she was closer to her father than she was to her mother during childhood. However, looking back the actor reveals that she sees how her bond with Aaron Spelling may have had a negative impact on her relationship with Candy Spelling. "I was very much a daddy's girl. As an adult, I can go back and look at the relationship and see that he kind of always positioned her, as, like, he was good cop, and she was bad cop," Tori previously told Access Hollywood (via Yahoo). "And he kind of created a little bit of that dynamic. It wasn't just all her."
However, Tori found herself a bit estranged from both of her parents when she had an affair with actor Dean McDermott, which ultimately led to her divorce from her first husband, Charlie Shanian. Tori went on to marry Dean and welcome five children. In 2006 before Aaron's death, Tori says she reconciled with her father, but claimed she found out that her dad had passed away in an email sent by a family friend (via Us Weekly). Following Aaron's death, Tori's relationship with Candy didn't get much better, and the two were reported to be on the outs.
Tori Spelling only inherited a fraction of her father's estate
After Aaron Spelling's death, fans were stunned to learn that Tori Spelling only inherited $800,000 of her father's more than $600 million estate. Speculation about the reason for Tori being virtually cut out of the will began to circulate, and eventually, Candy Spelling spoke up. While promoting her second book "Candy at Last," the former Broadway producer admitted that her daughter had a problem with overspending, claiming that Tori would often drop tens of thousands of dollars during shopping trips. "She just went crazy," Candy told The New York Times. Candy later revealed that Tori's financial irresponsibility was part of the reason why she didn't inherit more money from her father's estate.
When Tori released her first book in 2008, she documented her personal life, including her shaky relationship with Candy. The actor later told Larry King that she and her mother never talked about the book, while opening up about their "complicated" relationship, per CNN. "Growing up, my mom and I had a very loving relationship, but we were never extremely close. So it wasn't like any one thing kind of distanced our relationship," Tori admitted.
Candy Spelling wrote an open letter to when Tori wouldn't return her calls
After so much drama in their lives, Candy Spelling's relationship with Tori Spelling seemed to be suffering greatly. Candy claimed that she tried to get in touch with Tori, but that her daughter wouldn't return any of her correspondence. So, after getting fed up with the situation, Candy published an open letter on her website, asking for Tori to return her calls and emails.
"You haven't responded to my e-mails, phone calls and text messages," Candy wrote (via Good Morning America). "You say you look at my website, so I'm trying to reach you that way. I want to see you and your family — in private, like the 'normal family' you say always wanted," she continued, pleading with Tori to communicate with her so that they could mend their relationship. "I'm stepping up," she added. "Call me, write me, text me."
Tori later responded to the letter, telling People Magazine that she hadn't cut her mother out of her life, and that Candy knew how to reach her and knew where she lived if she really wanted to see her and her grandchildren more often. "I love my mother. I've always loved her [and] no doubt she loves me. There's no feud. We simply never meshed," Tori stated.
Candy Spelling has allegedly been unsupportive of Tori's marriage to Dean McDermott
When rumors about Tori Spelling's possible split from Dean McDermott began to circulate, a source told Us Weekly that Candy Spelling was considering stepping in to help support Tori if the two were to divorce. "Dean doesn't get along with Candy and she's never really approved of him," the insider revealed. "When Dean is out of picture, Tori thinks Candy will step up with financial support."
However, when Tori and Dean did eventually announce their divorce, Candy seemed to be supportive of the situation and Tori throughout the process. Candy even spoke out about the situation, revealing to TMZ that her daughter was doing well following the split. "I support my daughter," she said when asked if the divorce was in the best interest of the couple. "I love my daughter and I support her in whatever she does," she echoed.
It seems that Tori and Candy are now on better terms, and just months before her divorce announcement, the "Saved by the Bell" alum revealed she and her mother had been in constant communication.
Tori Spelling says she's now in constant communication with her mother
During an interview with Jeff Lewis Live on Sirius XM, Tori Spelling announced that she and her mother Candy Spelling were on much better terms. Tori explained that she and Candy had been communicating on a regular basis and that things were going well for them. "We've had a good relationship, but it's like next-level right now," Tori said, adding that the two didn't see each other during the COVID-19 pandemic, but were happy to make plans for a family dinner when they felt safe. "We went and we had a great night," Tori said of the gathering. "We've been together ever since." Tori went on to reveal that she and Candy were also texting on a daily basis and that their relationship has hit a turning point now that they've moved on from their past drama.
According to People Magazine, Candy even has a relationship with Tori's children, and Tori previously told Andy Cohen that her kids love going to Candy's huge house. She even confessed that her children believed that Candy lived in a hotel when they first saw their grandmother's lavish home.
Tori and Candy may have had a rocky road to get where they are today, but it seems that they have healed their relationship and are now looking toward the future.