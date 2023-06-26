Meet Tori Spelling's 5 Kids With Dean McDermott

Tori Spelling captured our hearts as Donna Martin on the forever iconic teen drama "Beverly Hills, 90210" more than 30 years ago. While she later starred in a number of films and shows, Spelling turned to reality television with "Tori & Dean: Inn Love," which showcased her and her husband, actor Dean McDermott, owning and operating a bed and breakfast in California. The show was retitled "Tori & Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood" after its first two seasons, and aired from 2007 to 2012.

McDermott is Spelling's second husband, and according to Us Weekly, the pair eloped in Fiji in 2006 after less than a year of knowing each other. After spending more than a decade together, divorce rumors started heating up. The couple shut those down at the time, but it turns out their relationship problems were worse than we thought. The pair seem to have called it quits, as McDermott posted a since-deleted divorce announcement.

Wherever Spelling and McDermott may stand, the couple share five children they've welcomed together during the course of their 18-year marriage.