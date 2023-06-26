Meet Tori Spelling's 5 Kids With Dean McDermott
Tori Spelling captured our hearts as Donna Martin on the forever iconic teen drama "Beverly Hills, 90210" more than 30 years ago. While she later starred in a number of films and shows, Spelling turned to reality television with "Tori & Dean: Inn Love," which showcased her and her husband, actor Dean McDermott, owning and operating a bed and breakfast in California. The show was retitled "Tori & Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood" after its first two seasons, and aired from 2007 to 2012.
McDermott is Spelling's second husband, and according to Us Weekly, the pair eloped in Fiji in 2006 after less than a year of knowing each other. After spending more than a decade together, divorce rumors started heating up. The couple shut those down at the time, but it turns out their relationship problems were worse than we thought. The pair seem to have called it quits, as McDermott posted a since-deleted divorce announcement.
Wherever Spelling and McDermott may stand, the couple share five children they've welcomed together during the course of their 18-year marriage.
Liam Aaron is the pair's first child
Liam Aaron McDermott is the firstborn of Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott, born in March of 2007. According to his Instagram profile, the now 16-year-old Liam is a fashion designer and drummer. According to his dad, Liam identifies as trans. Last year, during a screening of his movie "My Fake Boyfriend", Dean McDermott shared a heartwarming message while his kids, including Liam, were in the audience, Yahoo reported. "The thing I love about this movie is [that] I got to share it with my 15-year-old, who identifies as trans and my gay son. I love that they get a safe space to come and watch this," the proud dad said in his speech. It's currently unclear whether Liam's pronouns or name will change, but the 16-year-old's social media still identifies the teen as "Liam," and McDermott and Spelling continue to use he/him pronouns when referring to their firstborn.
Spelling regularly posts birthday shoutouts for all her kids on social media, and Liam turning 16 has made the actor especially emotional. "My Liam Aaron made me a mother for the first time. The moment I knew he was growing inside me, my whole life changed," Spelling shared in an Instagram post from March 13, adding that she loves that Liam still lets her call him "Monkey."
The mom of five has also publicly praised her firstborn for being "her stoic one" during a health scare. Spelling shared in an Instagram story that Liam was hospitalized earlier this year due to a "viral infection [that] triggered severe migraine and neck pain," as per "Today," and he has apparently handled the pain very well.
Stella Doreen faced bullying at school
The pair welcomed their first daughter and second child, Stella Doreen McDermott, in June 2008. As stated in her Instagram bio, Stella enjoys crafting, baking, and crocheting and is a model and actress. In an interview with People, Tori Spelling revealed that Stella's name has a special meaning. The actor got the inspiration for her daughter's first name, Stella, from her favorite book. "I used to be obsessed with the book 'Great Expectations,' and Estella was the main character," she shared. Stella's middle name, Doreen, is the name of Dean McDermott's late mother.
Stella has encountered bullying at school from a young age, which her mom shared in an Instagram post in order to shed light on the topic. "Between her last year at her elementary school or the first year at her middle school, this human has endured enough bullying for a lifetime," Spelling wrote, adding that Liam was also bullied at the same school. The worried mom went on to state that "[Stella] now associates her education with boys that have been so horrific to her" and that "she now has panic attacks and doesn't want to return to school."
The 15-year-old has been diagnosed with a rare type of hemiplegic migraine that causes symptoms similar to a stroke. "[Stella's] left arm went completely numb. She couldn't lift it, then half of her throat, then her mouth, so it looked like she had a stroke," Spelling shared on SiriusXM's "Jeff Lewis Live."
Hattie Margaret is the talented middle child
Hattie Margaret McDermott was born in October of 2011 and is the couple's third child. For her 11th birthday, Tori Spelling has shared a touching tribute to the family's middle child, revealing that she's creative and has artistic ambitions. "[Hattie] has the voice of an Angel and the artist touch. Anything she chooses to paint or DIY is incredible and unique. She's hilarious ... SNL, watch out," the proud mom wrote in an Instagram post.
When Hattie was born, it wasn't easy for her older siblings, Liam and Stella, to adjust. Spelling and McDermott didn't want to know the sex of the baby before she was born, according to People, so it may have come as a surprise to have another girl. However, the kids got used to their new sister over time, and the two sisters now share a special bond.
Their mom took to Instagram once again to share just how proud she is of the sister duo and the love they share. "It's so special and so fun to watch them get closer and closer as they grow and experience life," Spelling wrote in the post, calling them "soul sisters."
Tori Spelling is overprotective of her fourth child, Finn
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott's fourth child, Finn Davey McDermott, was born in August 2012. Considering the boy is only 10 months older than his younger sister Hattie, it was pretty tough for Spelling to get on top of everything, according to ET Online. "It's basically like having twins at home. It's a lot of work," she shared on "The Talk," but added that everyone in the family helps out as much as they can.
When Finn turned 10, his mom shared his birthday bash in a post on her Instagram, revealing that he had a "Stranger Things" theme for his celebration, including a cake featuring the show's monster, the Demogorgon. A year earlier, Spelling called him her "miracle baby," reminding fans of the difficult pregnancy she endured. "We fought together for survival, and he's my warrior," she wrote in the post.
Spelling was diagnosed with placenta previa when pregnant with Finn, and had to undergo an emergency surgery after he was born via C-section, which is why she may be a tad overprotective. "Because of what Finn and I went through medically, I may not consciously know it, but at home I'm usually behind him going, 'Wha! Wha! Wha!' And Dean is like, 'Please stop gasping!'" she shared when speaking to People.
Six-year-old Beau Dean is the couple's youngest child
Beau Dean McDermott was born in March of 2017 and is the fifth child of the Spelling-McDermott clan. "We are over the moon in love with baby Beau. He is a true blessing, and his brothers and sisters were overjoyed to meet him," Tori Spelling told People when the youngest was born. The pair shared that they weren't planning on having another child but that "the idea of adding to [the family] is such a blessing."
Earlier this year, Spelling revealed in an Instagram story that Beau was born with just one kidney, which makes it obligatory for him to get renal scans, "Today" reported. The actor shared her frustrations in another Instagram post, where she called the paparazzi out for entering Beau's private preschool to take photos of her. "Just because you cropped him out of the photo walking in front of me doesn't give you the right to drive up the private driveway and violate the privacy of this amazing family-owned preschool, the kids there, and their parents," she stated angrily.
On Beau's sixth birthday, his mom shared a touching tribute to her youngest kid, admitting that it was hard knowing she would not be having anymore children. "Finality is a hard thing for me. Knowing Beau was the last was tough because I love the journey of pregnancy so much. And every second of motherhood," Spelling wrote in the caption of the post.