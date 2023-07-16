Details We Know About Madonna's Relationship With Maluma

When we think of unusual celeb pairings that totally work, Maluma and Madonna come to mind. They're from different continents, make different genres of music, different generations, and yet they've found common ground. After a backstage meet at the VMAS, they collaborated on the 2019 track "Medellín" from Madonna's album, "Madame X." In an Apple Music interview, Madonna gushed about how Maluma sent her flowers after they met and his incredible work ethic that made her time in the studio a pleasure.

The song's name comes from Maluma's hometown in Colombia, so naturally, Madonna made a somewhat surprising visit to his homecoming show. The artists gave a steamy performance as Madonna ground against Maluma and even gave him a lap dance. The official music video for the song features equally steamy visuals that showcase just how comfortable they are with each other. And they even gave a memorable performance at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards when they danced around a string of realistic, holographic Madonnas.

But underneath all of this, there seems to be genuine respect and support. In a Rolling Stone "Musicians on Musicians" interview, Maluma shared how Madonna has helped him grow as an artist, "You changed my vision in many ways," he added. "I'm still young and I'm still learning a bunch of things in this industry and my career, but for sure it was an important thing to just be more confident in myself."