The Main Critique Michelle Obama Has About White House Parties

Michelle Obama needs no introduction. As a lawyer and wife to the 44th President of the United States, she has made her mark on American culture as a class act and rightful fashion icon. Now that Obamas are enjoying life outside of the political limelight, the former First Lady is revealing what her time was like living in The White House.

She sat down with Oprah Winfrey on her 2020 Vision: Your Life In Focus tour to discuss a range of topics. From the future of politics to her relationship with husband Barack, there was one subject that surely got audience members rolling — social life in the Nation's Capital. "If there's a party, people usually over-drink because they're nervous because they don't know what to expect," she shared, per People. "The drinks at the White House are strong, so we've seen some people falling out, and I'm not going to mention any names."

The White House welcomed many A-list guests under the Obama administration – from Beyoncé to Ryan Reynolds, who Sasha Obama famously had a starstruck moment with at the 2016 State Dinner. Michelle's revelations followed the release of her memoir "Becoming," which provided a glimpse into the famed First Lady's journey. It went on to spend over a year on the New York Times bestseller list, and is heralded as one of the best-selling memoirs ever, says W Magazine. She published its successor, "The Light We Carry," in 2022, providing advice on relationships, self-improvement, and success.