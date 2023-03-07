Michelle Obama Recalls Sobbing After Donald Trump's Presidential Inauguration

On the premiere of "Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast," Michelle Obama had an open conversation with Hoda Kotb, and she acknowledged the pressure of being the first African-American family in the White House and how that informed her emotional reaction after Donald Trump's inauguration. Getting on Air Force One after the inauguration, she said she "cried for 30 minutes straight, uncontrollable sobbing, because that's how much we were holding it together for eight years without really being able to show it all."

As for what caused the flood of emotion, it's something many are likely to understand. "​​We were leaving the home we had been in for eight years, the only home our kids really knew," she said. "They remembered Chicago, but they had spent more time in the White House than anywhere."

But it wasn't just leaving their home that made it an emotional day. Michelle spoke about what she felt but couldn't show: "to sit on that stage and watch the opposite of what we represented on display, there was no diversity, there was no color on that stage. There was no reflection of the broader sense of America." While she may have held her emotions in to a large extent, she knew people could tell everything was not okay for her on that stage. "Many people took pictures of me and they're like, you weren't in a good mood. No, I was not."