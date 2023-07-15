How Lacey Chabert Brings Good Luck To All Of Her Hallmark Movies

Lacey Chabert is arguably most well-known for playing Gretchen Wieners in the 2004 film "Mean Girls." Movies from Hallmark Media contrast starkly with the hit teen comedy but Chabert has found herself as one of the network's biggest stars regardless. In fact, Hallmark fans often refer to Chabert as the queen of Hallmark Christmas movies, and for good reason. She has appeared in over 30 movies for the network, many of which are festive-themed.

Chabert loves being a part of the Hallmark family, telling Vulture that she sees herself staying with the channel for many years to come. She also explained that the roles she plays in Hallmark movies feel close to home. "I play characters that are more like who I am in real life than anywhere else. My values are my faith and my family, and I get to portray that," the actor stated. Another aspect of her Hallmark films that makes them feel like home for Chabert is the subtle personal items that she brings to each project. These little items serve as good luck charms for the star.