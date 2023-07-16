The Family Member Who Pushed Shakira Into Her Career

Ever since she first burst onto the scene in the late '90s, Shakira has had hit after hit. It's hard to believe that the fiery Colombian musician may not have become a singer at all, but that's what would have happened if she hadn't received a little push from a key member of her family. In an interview with Cosmopolitan, the "Hips Don't Lie" hit-maker opened up about how she got started with music.

When asked if it was her dad who pushed her to pursue a singing career, Shakira said yes, reiterating that without her father's support, she wouldn't have pursued a career as a singer at all. "I would be doing a different job. I'd probably be a doctor or an archaeologist. I always wanted to make my dad proud and wanted to please him. Even when it was a total drag to perform in front of my family," Shakira shared.

The fact that the iconic pop star ever considered singing as something she found a "drag" may sound crazy to those who know her as a confident performer, but Shakira elaborated on why she found it tough especially in the beginning.