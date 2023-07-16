The Celeb Maddie Ziegler Called Her Guardian Angel During Dance Moms

For many people, watching the Lifetime show "Dance Moms" was a guilty pleasure, especially given how tough filming must have been on its child stars. Not only does reality television in general get a bad rap but when the premise consists of young girls being yelled at by their dance teacher while their moms are constantly fighting, it can understandably be perceived as a toxic environment. Of course, there is a lot that the "Dance Moms" cameras didn't show you.

While viewing reality shows like this does demonstrate some level of support for them, that didn't stop the Australian singer Sia from identifying as a fan. The truth is, "Dance Moms" inspired and motivated so many people to get into dancing, which is a beautiful thing. However, it was Maddie Ziegler's dancing that always seemed to stand out on the show.

Interestingly, it was Ziegler's performances with her solos that originally got Sia's attention. According to Showbiz CheatSheet, the singer contacted the "Dance Moms" star on Twitter and offered her the leading role in the music video for her song "Chandelier." Ziegler explained to SBJCT that she was only 11 years old at the time and was on tour with the singer just two years later. This level of exposure skyrocketed Ziegler to fame but it also put her experiences on reality television into perspective.