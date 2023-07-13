Details About Lori Loughlin's Jump From Hallmark To Great American Family

Lori Loughlin, the actress who famously played Aunt Becky on classic sitcom "Full House" and who, perhaps equally-famously, was convicted of bribing college officials to get her daughter accepted into the University of Southern California, was let go by The Hallmark Channel a few years back (via Deadline). Last year, however, she joined Hallmark's new competitor, Great American Family, which aims to produce Christmas movies that cater to a more conservative audience and will famously not include storylines that feature LGBTQ+ characters.

Loughlin is one of a few Hallmark alums and the second "Full House" alum to make this switch, following in the shoes of Candace Cameron Bure, who moved over to Great American Family after fourteen years with Hallmark (via Today). When Bure made the announcement back in 2022 that she had taken on the role of Chief Creative Officer at Great American Family, she said flat out that, "Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core," sparking a great deal of controversy.

Bure also said of Great American Family at the time that, "My heart wants to tell stories that have more meaning and purpose and depth behind them ... I knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment."

Now Lori Loughlin will be joining her TV niece at the new network.