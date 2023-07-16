Why You Won't Catch Gwyneth Paltrow Getting Botox Anytime Soon

Older women, especially aging actors in Hollywood, are asked to do the impossible: stay young. Gwyneth Paltrow has spoken openly about how these pressures affected her. "I had a midlife crisis when I turned 40, and I went to go see this doctor. It was a disaster," she told Harper's Bazaar. The treatment left her forehead bruised and "completely frozen." Paltrow swore she wouldn't experiment with Botox again, although she admitted she'd try almost anything else.

In 2021 Paltrow agreed to a partnership with Xeomin, an anti-wrinkle injectable (no, not technically Botox). In a since-deleted Instagram post, Paltrow announced that she's a "big fan" of the product. "I take good care of my skin, hydrate, and exercise, but sometimes a girl needs a little extra help," she wrote, adding, "I was excited to try @xeominaesthetic (incobotulinumtoxinA) for my frown lines, it's a uniquely purified anti­ wrinkle injection that does not contain any unnecessary proteins" (via Vanity Fair).

It should be noted that Botox is also a purified version of botulinum toxin type A. According to Cleveland Clinic, Xeomin has been FDA-approved since 2010. Like Botox (the two products are pretty similar, in fact), It relaxes the muscles in your face, decreasing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. That being said, it can last a few months longer than its more popular predecessor. Plus, Gwyneth Paltrow claims it gave her more natural results than Botox ever could. It even allowed her to move her eyebrows. Given the lack of negative side effects compared to Botox (plus the hefty paycheck she's likely receiving for endorsing Xeomin), it's no wonder she's looking elsewhere for anti-aging products.