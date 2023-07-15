The Celebrity Guest Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Invited For Holidays Before Divorcing

It's been years since Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt split in 2016, but as of this writing, the former Hollywood power couple is still in the middle of a nasty legal battle over their French estate, Chateau Miraval. And while they may be fighting over their Provence vineyard, there was a time when they had a harmonious relationship and enjoyed holidays together as a family.

After 12 years of a whirlwind romance, the "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" stars made headlines when they separated. The reason why Jolie and Pitt got divorced was due to irreconcilable differences, as cited by "The Tourist" actor. But before all the chaos ensued between the pair, one celebrity guest got to spend the last joyful holiday celebration of Pitt and Jolie as a couple. Jolie revealed that her friend, comedian Jack Black, had spent Easter with them.

In a 2016 interview with People to promote their film "Kung Fu Panda 3," Jolie and Black mentioned that he and his family had been invited over to celebrate Easter at Brangelina's household. While Black was talking about going home to their families after the movie, Jolie chimed in and said, "We do get together for Easter." The comedian then replied, "You guys invite us over, which is awesome."