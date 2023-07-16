Luke MacFarlane On Candace Cameron Bure's Controversial Reasons For Leaving Hallmark

When it comes to the drama between the competing networks, the Hallmark Channel and Great American Family, everyone involved must pick a side. And, for the most part, they already have. We know why many stars left the Hallmark Channel, as well as why others signed multi-picture deals. In particular, we all know that the real reason that the de-throned Hallmark queen, Candace Cameron Bure, left Hallmark was to head over to Great American Family. In fact, she's now the network's chief creative officer, and the CEO, Bill Abbott calls her "the key piece of what we're doing," per TV Line. He considers the network to be an answer to the fact that "spiritual or faith-based content is grossly underserved." In turn, Bure now famously told the Wall Street Journal, "I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core."

It's clear that one thing Abbott and Bure have in common is a knack for sugar-coating the real reason they want to distance their network from the Hallmark Channel: they want Hallmark content without the inclusivity. Not only is this highly controversial, but it's also in direct contrast to much of what the Hallmark Channel is doing. Unsurprisingly, there are plenty of stars who are sticking with Hallmark thanks to its much kinder ethos. And, for some stars, said ethos hit particularly close to home, like beloved leading man, Luke Macfarlane. Macfarlane, who's openly gay and has starred opposite Bure, has opened up about the controversy.