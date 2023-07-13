The Worst Dressed Stars At The Barbie Movie World Premiere

Many an attendee of the "Barbie" premiere arrived in an outfit that was decidedly Barbie – in fact, most of the viewers that night looked as though they were being dressed by Mattel. However, others went in a different direction and arrived in outfits that ... weren't quite as on theme.

Take ​​Xochitl Gomez. The up-and-coming actor attended the movie premiere wearing a black and white gingham dress replete with lace appliques, black gloves, and a parasol. She topped the look off by wearing her hair in a side braid and adorning herself with some jewelry. Her accessory game was fun, but her ensemble was a miss. Though Barbie has been known to wear gingham (even black gingham) this ensemble felt more like a costume and less like a premiere dress — and more porcelain doll than Barbie doll.

If anyone knows the value of dressing appropriately for the occasion, it's Barbie. We do have to applaud Gomez for staying true to herself, though. The MCU member was named the face of a new Hot Topic campaign in July 2023, so clearly black and white with a little edge is her vibe.