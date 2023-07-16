Days Of Our Lives Tortured Triangles: Ciara, Theo, And Claire

One of the best parts of watching a long-running soap opera like "Days of Our Lives" is seeing the characters mature through many important life moments. The legacy characters who have been on the show for decades give the soap a familial feeling for fans. As it moves into the modern age, the children of the legacy characters are growing older too, and their dramatic storylines have increased tenfold. Some of the most well-known legacy kids are Ciara Brady (portrayed by Vivian Jovanni, then Victoria Konefal), Theo Carver (portrayed by Kyler Pettis, then Cameron Johnson), and Claire Brady (portrayed by Olivia Rose-Keegan, then Isabel Durant).

Ciara Brady is the daughter of "Days" super couple Bo Brady (Peter Reckell) and Hope Williams Brady (Kristian Alfonso). Ciara has been portrayed by a variety of talented actresses, but it is Victoria Konefal who has brought her through some of the character's most wild moments. Ciara is Claire Brady's aunt, even though they are close in age. Ciara is BFFs with Theo Carver, the son of Salem's beloved Abe Carver (James Reynolds) and the late Lexie Carver (Renee Jones). He was romantically involved with both Ciara and Claire during his time on the show.

Claire is the daughter of Shawn-Douglas Brady (Brandon Beemer) and Belle Black (Martha Madison). While it was Olivia Rose-Keegan who originated Claire's character as a teenager and portrayed her mental health decline, Isabel Durant took over the role in 2020 and portrayed Claire as she matured into adulthood while still grappling with the aftermath of her mental illness.