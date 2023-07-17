Joanna Gaines' Television Debut Wasn't On HGTV's Fixer Upper

With all the shows she has made appearances on, including starring in HGTV's "Fixer Upper" alongside husband Chip Gaines and its many spinoffs, her own cooking program entitled "Magnolia Table," and so much more, Joanna Gaines is a regular on our televisions screens. However, Joanna originally had her sights set on a totally different career path.

In fact, the HGTV alum didn't think she would go into the home design field at all, instead aspiring to be a broadcast journalist. "I always dreamed of the idea of television but never thought it would have to do with design or renovations," she told PopSugar. Nevertheless, the renovation expert did make it onto television doing something entirely unexpected — advertising her dad's tire company. Moving back home to Waco, Texas after living in New York City for a while, Joanna found herself helping out the family business.

She began appearing in the commercials around 2001, but sadly none can be found on YouTube. However, per Today, Joanna told potential customers during a 2008 ad for the shop, "At Jerry Stevens Firestone (her dad's business), we promise to care."