Royal Expert Claims Kate Middleton Was The Voice Of Reason In Harry And William's Sibling Spats
The unrest in the House of Windsor has been going on in the public eye since Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex stepped back from royal duties in 2020. And it wasn't made better when Harry published his memoir "Spare." Apparently, Harry had so many stories to tell that it could have been two books, but he was trying to spare his family undue embarrassment. "Some things that have happened, especially between me and my brother, [...] I just don't want the world to know," Harry said in an interview with The Telegraph.
Considering what he kept in the book, that makes you wonder what he left out! Some of the startling revelations that did make the cut for Harry's book "Spare," included allegations of a fight between Harry and his brother William, Prince of Wales, which escalated into William knocking Harry to the ground. But there's reportedly one person who's tried to keep things calm between the brothers — Catherine, Princess of Wales.
Valentine Low, a royal correspondent for The Times and author of "Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown," went on the podcast "Scandal Mongers," to talk about the royal rift between Harry and the rest of the royal family. And Low thinks that it's Kate Middleton who's played a role in trying to keep things peaceful between her husband William and brother-in-law Harry.
Kate Middleton has yet to be successful with peacemaking attempts between William and Harry
During the podcast "Scandal Mongers," Valentine Low, royal expert and journalist, explained that Catherine, Princess of Wales has worked to be a peacemaker between William, Prince of Wales, and Harry, Duke of Sussex. "She was often the peacemaker, or tried to be the peacemaker, with Harry," Low said. "You saw that after Philip's funeral, when she kind of brought the brothers together."
And for all of Kate's work to help be a voice of reason between her husband and brother-in-law, she's clearly also standing her ground when it comes to protecting the royal family, Low said that it was Kate who insisted on including the phrase "some recollections may vary" in the palace response to the bombshell Oprah interview with Harry and Meghan. That was the interview that revealed to the world that Kate had made Meghan cry before her wedding — though the press at the time had reported the opposite — and that someone within the family speculated about what color skin Meghan and Harry's baby would have.
Kate has clearly not been able to mend the fences between the brothers; the two weren't seen interacting at King Charles III's coronation, and Harry left just about as soon as he could to get back to California. It may not be Kate who's able to bring the brothers back together. Some believe that it will be Princess Eugenie who will help Harry reconcile with his family.