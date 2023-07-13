Royal Expert Claims Kate Middleton Was The Voice Of Reason In Harry And William's Sibling Spats

The unrest in the House of Windsor has been going on in the public eye since Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex stepped back from royal duties in 2020. And it wasn't made better when Harry published his memoir "Spare." Apparently, Harry had so many stories to tell that it could have been two books, but he was trying to spare his family undue embarrassment. "Some things that have happened, especially between me and my brother, [...] I just don't want the world to know," Harry said in an interview with The Telegraph.

Considering what he kept in the book, that makes you wonder what he left out! Some of the startling revelations that did make the cut for Harry's book "Spare," included allegations of a fight between Harry and his brother William, Prince of Wales, which escalated into William knocking Harry to the ground. But there's reportedly one person who's tried to keep things calm between the brothers — Catherine, Princess of Wales.

Valentine Low, a royal correspondent for The Times and author of "Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown," went on the podcast "Scandal Mongers," to talk about the royal rift between Harry and the rest of the royal family. And Low thinks that it's Kate Middleton who's played a role in trying to keep things peaceful between her husband William and brother-in-law Harry.