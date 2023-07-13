Whoopi Goldberg Is In Hot Water With The View Fans Over Sunny Hostin

Actor and comedian Whoopi Goldberg has been on "The View" since 2007, long before one of her co-hosts, Sunny Hostin, made her debut on the talk show in 2016. In the years since joining the talk show, the lawyer and journalist has developed a tempestuous working relationship with Goldberg. On a July 2023 episode of "The View," which is known to have heated segments, Goldberg expressed annoyance at Hostin when she corrected her, according to The U.S. Sun, which had viewers calling Goldberg's behavior unacceptable and disrespectful.

The incident occurred while Goldberg read a notecard to introduce a topic. She started by saying, "Researchers from the University of Windsor asked 16 30-year-olds what they would be willing to give up to–." Before Goldberg finished her sentence, Hostin clarified and said that the researchers asked 750 Canadians between the ages of 16 and 30.

Goldberg was clearly miffed by this interruption and said, "Well, that's not what my thing says. I'm just reading what it says because that's what I wrote. I didn't write what you wrote." Goldberg proceeded to start over and included the figure about the 750 individuals but did so in exasperation. Viewers sided with Hostin, with one person saying. "She really gets under my skin being rude to Sunny." However, this was not Goldberg and Hostin's first tiff of 2023.